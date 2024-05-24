MSSU's Limon ends final round of national golf championship tied for 70th

May 23—From staff reports

sports@joplinglobe.com

Missouri Southern State University golfer Luis Limon finished the third and final round of the 2024 NCAA Division II national championship with a 3-over 74 competing as an individual qualifier.

Limon, of Guadalajara, Mexico, entered Thursday's round tied for 72nd place in the field of 108-golfers.

He opened Thursday's final round with a par on No. 1 and two straight birdies before bogeying No. 4. Limon played even through his next five holes before logging another bogey on No. 10. Two more pars preceded a bogey on No. 13. He played even on 14 and bogeyed 15 and 16 before shooting a birdie on hole No. 17.

Limon closed out his round with a bogey on No. 18 to finish with a 74, 3-over on the day.

Limon, the MIAA golfer of the year, moved up three spots Friday and finished the tournament 8-over and tied for 70th (71, 76, 74 -221) with six other golfers. The championship was held at Orange County National Golf Center in Winter Garden, Florida.