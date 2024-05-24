MSSU's Limon ends final round of national golf championship tied for 70th
May 23—From staff reports
Missouri Southern State University golfer Luis Limon finished the third and final round of the 2024 NCAA Division II national championship with a 3-over 74 competing as an individual qualifier.
Limon, of Guadalajara, Mexico, entered Thursday's round tied for 72nd place in the field of 108-golfers.
He opened Thursday's final round with a par on No. 1 and two straight birdies before bogeying No. 4. Limon played even through his next five holes before logging another bogey on No. 10. Two more pars preceded a bogey on No. 13. He played even on 14 and bogeyed 15 and 16 before shooting a birdie on hole No. 17.
Limon closed out his round with a bogey on No. 18 to finish with a 74, 3-over on the day.
Limon, the MIAA golfer of the year, moved up three spots Friday and finished the tournament 8-over and tied for 70th (71, 76, 74 -221) with six other golfers. The championship was held at Orange County National Golf Center in Winter Garden, Florida.