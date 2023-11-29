Mount Carmel High School celebrates 15th football state championship

Mount Carmel High School celebrated Wednesday the school’s 35-10 victory Saturday over Downers Grove North to claim the state title in Class 7A football.

This is title number 15 for the Mount Carmel Caravan football program and the second in two years. School leaders spoke about the sacrifices made by the athletes and their families during the rally at the all-boys Catholic school in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

“We spent more time with your kids than you guys do yourselves,” head coach Jordan Lynch said as he looked at the parents in the front row. “We demand a lot from your kids. Thank you guys for sending your sons here to Mount Carmel.”

Mount Carmel’s success came in large part due to the efforts of junior Darrion Dupree, a four-star running back who has committed to play football at the University of Wisconsin—Madison.

The football team lost once in the last 28 games, which is tied for a school best over the course of two complete seasons. As the one loss record from this season was referenced, several of the players shook their head in frustration as they recalled dropping a game to Loyola Academy.

“We have the best coaches in the state of Illinois, even the country,” said Lynch, a Mount Carmel alumnus, Heisman Trophy finalist and Chicago Bear. “I’d take this group over everyone.”

Also in attendance was 5th Ward Ald. Desmon Yancy, who represents Mount Carmel and the neighboring community.

“They’ve figured out something around success. I’d love to be able to replicate and support,” said Yancy, who was elected this year and is an alumnae of Kenwood Academy High School in Kenwood, just north of Woodlawn.

“We’ve got another high school just a couple blocks away that looks very, very different from Mount Carmel,” she said in reference to Hyde Park High School. “So if there is a way to be able to share resources ... I think we got a great opportunity to do that here.”

Mount Carmel Principal Scott Tabernacki reminded students on and off the team about the hard work and determination that brought the students the trophy they held as the pep rally drums commenced.

“All those days in the summer, in the heat, having to get up at 5 a.m., that’s the work,” Tabernacki said. “That has to continue. That’s also what you need to be as proud about as ... you are about that trophy.”

