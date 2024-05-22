Moult aims to 'keep proving people wrong' after signing new deal

Louis Moult says it was a "no-brainer" to sign a one-year contract extension after helping Dundee United bounce back up to the top flight.

The English striker, 32, was named Championship player of the year after netting 20 goals in 39 appearances in his debut season at Tannadice to put injury troubles behind him.

Moult has now triggered an extension to stay until summer 2025.

“I’m delighted to remain here for next season - from the minute I joined, I’ve really enjoyed myself," he said.

“Everything that comes with this football club, the family feel, fanbase, area, connection with the local community, made it a no-brainer of a decision. It was never even up for discussion in my mind.

“I was pleased with my contribution to last season but I’m not done yet - I still have that fire in my belly to keep proving people wrong. I can’t wait for next season.”

Manager Jim Goodwin hailed Moult's "remarkable" goal return and said keeping him for the club's Premiership return next season was "a crucial part of our plans".