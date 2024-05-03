Motherwell v Livingston: Team news

Motherwell forward Jack Vale begins a two-match ban following his red card at Aberdeen. Harry Paton (ankle), Jon Obika (hamstring) and Adam Devine (knee) are working towards comebacks while Adam Montgomery (hamstring) and Callum Slattery (knee) are out for the season.

Livingston are set to welcome back Andrew Shinnie from injury and Tete Yengi following suspension. Goalkeeper Jack Hamilton is out with a groin problem, joining James Penrice (hip), Joel Nouble (ankle), Cristian Montano (hamstring) and Shaun Donnellan on the sidelines.