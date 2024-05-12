Motherwell steal win against battling Dons

A last-gasp header from Chelsie Watson snatched all three points for Motherwell - after 10-player Aberdeen had dragged themselves back from two goals down.

Motherwell had taken an early lead after Dons forward Chloe Gover deflected Kayla Jardine's ball into the box past her own goal keeper.

Half an hour later, Laura Berry intercepted a slack pass to burst through the Aberdeen backline and slot into the bottom corner.

And things went from bad to worse as Aberdeen finished the half with 10 players after Francesca Ogilvie was shown a straight red card.

The revitalised Dons fired back in the second half, Bayley Hutchison getting on the end of a delicate chip from Jess Broadrick to rack up her 28th goal of the season before Eva Thomson slid in the equaliser.

But six minutes into stoppage time, Watson got on the end of Sarah Gibb's inswinging corner to bullet home past Jen Currie and move Motherwell within six points of the seventh-place Dons.