Mother's Day 'Pink Out' raises breast cancer awareness at Brewers game

Nancy Bonesho and Brandon Woodruff chat during Mother's Day "Pink Out" at American Family Field (Courtesy: Aurora Health Care)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers and Aurora Health Care partnered for a Mother's Day "Pink Out" on Sunday, May 12.

Fans, survivors and families came together at American Family Field to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early mammogram screenings. Nancy Bonesho, whose cancer battle FOX6 shared in December, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Pink Out at American Family Field was the second of two Mother's Day weekend events the Brewers and Aurora Health Care planned. On Friday, pitcher Hoby Milner visited patients at Aurora Women's Pavilion in West Allis.

"It's just great to hear from the patients about the facility and how cared they feel," he said. "It's really nice to be here and just talk to them about their experiences."

Bernie Brewer and Milner's wife, Kathryn, also chatted with patients who had scheduled mammograms and those battling breast cancer, as well as members of their care team.