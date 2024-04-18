Most productive Utah State running back is in the transfer portal

Utah State running back Davon Booth (6) carries the ball for a touchdown against Colorado State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Logan, Utah. | Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP

Another notable Utah State football player has entered their name into the NCAA transfer portal.

In the wake of departures by quarterbacks Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead, as well as defensive end Paul Fitzgerald, running back Davon Booth announced Thursday that he too is leaving Utah State.

Please respect my decision💙 pic.twitter.com/sX25kwDfgk — Davon Booth (@Vonn_6k) April 18, 2024

Booth was the Aggies’ top running back last season — statistically at least — and finished the year with team highs in both yards rushed for (805) and rushing touchdowns (six). His average of 6.7 yards per carry was the fifth best mark in program history.

A junior college transfer, Booth formed a dynamic trio with Robert Briggs and Rahsul Faison in 2023, though he was the featured back more often than not.

Briggs was among those who wished Booth well publicly, posting on X, “Go be great Brother.”

A JUCO All-American prior to his time at Utah State, the 5-foot-10, 195 pound Booth was a three-star recruit when he signed with the Aggies and proved himself to be a highly productive and dynamic Division 1 caliber running back.

Said Scott Garrard, the Voice of the Aggies, “Tough loss for the Aggies. ... Wouldn’t surprise me to see him stay in state. Whoever snags him is getting a helluva player.”

With his departure, the Aggies will look to rely even more on Briggs and Faison, both of whom have shown flashes in their time in Logan. Briggs played in 11 games last season — starting three — and finished the year with 420 yards on 80 carries (5.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

Faison, meanwhile, played in all 13 games last season, starting three. He finished the year the 736 yards rushing, on 118 carries (6.2 yards per carry), and five touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 52 yards.