The most important Pac-12 football games for each team in 2023

The middle of summer is when college football fans and bloggers study the schedule and see which teams and conferences have tougher or easier rides. July is a month made for schedule analysis, and that’s precisely what Don Smalley of Ducks Wire did in his article on the most important games for each Pac-12 football program in 2023.

Because some rivalry games are the most important game for both teams, there will be some repeat selections in Smalley’s list. Because of that replication, we’re adding some of our own selections which differ from Smalley — not because we think he is wrong (this is all opinion and personal viewpoint), but because there are other games which need to be spotlighted.

We’ll start with Ducks Wire’s selections and then move into our own (added) choices for the biggest games of Pac-12 football in 2023, the last fully year in which USC and UCLA will be members of the Pac-12 Conference:

DUCKS WIRE BIGGEST GAME FOR WASHINGTON STATE: VS. WISCONSIN, SEPT. 9

Luke Fickell at his new program goes up against Jake Dickert and Washington State, coming off a 2022 campaign in which WSU won at Wisconsin. It will be interesting to see how good the Badgers are with their new head coach, but Dickert getting a win would be a huge boost of momentum for the Cougars.

BIGGEST GAME FOR WASHINGTON: VS. OREGON, OCT. 14

Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Washington versus Oregon once again is a game that could decide who heads to the Pac-12 title game.

BIGGEST GAME FOR UTAH: VS. FLORIDA, AUG. 31

Cam Rising and Utah against Anthony Richardson and Florida was sensational a year ago. Now, we get Florida-Utah Round 2 before September hits.

BIGGEST GAME FOR USC: VS. WASHINGTON, NOV. 4

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer runs on to the field with players following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This could easily be the Utah game for USC, but here is what Smalley said about this matchup between the Trojans and Huskies:

“For the Pac-12 favorite and College Football Playoff contender, one could say every game is the most important. But the game before coming to Autzen on Nov. 11 is a home contest against a very good Huskies team that could get out of the Coliseum with a win.

“The Trojans have to avoid that at all costs. They want to be undefeated and have all the confidence in the world when they have the showdown in Eugene. A loss just the week before could erase any playoff appearance and deflate USC. Every game in college football is a ‘must-win,’ but for USC, beating Washington is the biggest must-win on its schedule.”

BIGGEST GAME FOR UCLA: VS. UTAH, SEPT. 23

Oct 8, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) and safety Cole Bishop (8) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Utah returns Cam Rising, but UCLA lost Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet. At least we get one final UCLA-Utah showdown before the Bruins move to the Big Ten.

BIGGEST GAME FOR STANFORD: VS. CALIFORNIA, NOV. 18

Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ari Patu (11) prepares to hand off the football during the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford lost to Cal last season but got a new head coach in Troy Taylor. Could the Trees defeat the Golden Bears this time around?

BIGGEST GAME FOR OREGON STATE: VS. OREGON, NOV. 24

Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) eludes Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (97) during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Civil War game is always a must-watch, and last year Oregon State ruined the Ducks’ chances of making the Pac-12 title game.

BIGGEST GAME FOR OREGON: VS. OREGON STATE, NOV. 24

Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Kolby Taylor (5) catches a pass against Oregon Ducks linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia (right) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Wash, rinse, and repeat. Oregon needs to beat the Beavers to have a particularly good shot at the Pac-12 title game.

BIGGEST GAME FOR COLORADO: VS. NEBRASKA, SEPT. 9

Dec 10, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head football coach Matt Rhule talks to the crowd during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders vs. Matt Rhule. The new-look Cornhuskers against Coach Prime and a brand-new Buffs roster. This is a huge game for both programs hoping for a new change of direction.

BIGGEST GAME FOR CALIFORNIA: VS. STANFORD, NOV. 18

November 27, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears place kicker Dario Longhetto (30) has his point-after-touchdown blocked by the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Game is a must-win for Justin Wilcox, and a loss likely means the end of his run in Berkeley.

BIGGEST GAME FOR ARIZONA STATE: VS. OKLAHOMA STATE, SEPT. 9

Nov 7, 2020; Los Angeles CA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back DeaMonte Trayanum (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Kellen Diesch (74) after scoring on a 25-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State ended the ugly Herm Edwards experience, and Kenny Dillingham has a huge showdown with Oklahoma State early on.

BIGGEST GAME FOR ARIZONA: VS. WASHINGTON STATE, OCT. 14

Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch looks on from the sideline during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Cn Jedd Fisch lead Arizona to a bowl game? If so, a win over Washington State is a big part of the picture.

TROJANS WIRE GAME SELECTIONS: USC'S BIGGEST GAME IS AGAINST UTAH, NOT WASHINGTON

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes are introduced before playing against the Southern California Trojans in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire isn’t wrong to say that USC-Washington is the biggest game for the Trojans in 2023, but one can make a strong case for the Utah game. We made the argument in this article.

TROJANS WIRE SELECTION: UTAH'S BIGGEST GAME IS AT OREGON STATE, SEPT. 29

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans run onto the field at Reser Stadium to play against the Oregon State Beavers. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Utah makes a Friday night (short-week) road trip to Corvallis. If the Utes escape with a win, their chances of making the Pac-12 title game increase significantly. If they lose, they’re in huge trouble.

TROJANS WIRE SELECTION: COLORADO'S BIGGEST GAME IS AT ARIZONA STATE, OCT. 7

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado is going to get hammered in the first month of the season, going up against TCU, USC and Oregon. The Buffs have a lot of new faces and will need some time to get organized. Can they beat a lower-tier Pac-12 team midway through the season? That’s what Arizona State will be in early October. If CU can win there, the Buffs have a chance to catch fire in the second half of the season and get five, maybe even six, wins.

TROJANS WIRE SELECTION: ARIZONA STATE'S BIGGEST GAME IS AGAINST ARIZONA, NOV. 25

It’s Kenny Dillingham’s first Territorial Cup game. That’s huge for him and the Sun Devil program.

TROJANS WIRE SELECTION: OREGON STATE'S BIGGEST GAME IS AGAINST WASHINGTON, NOV. 18

Nov 14, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Tristan Gebbia (3) passes against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If Oregon State beats Washington, then the Civil War the following week against Oregon is likely to mean a lot more. This game shapes the next game for the Beavers.

TROJANS WIRE SELECTION: ARIZONA'S BIGGEST GAME IS AGAINST OREGON STATE, OCT. 28

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If you look at Arizona’s schedule, the two-game stack with Oregon State and then UCLA coming to Tucson is likely to determine whether the U of A makes a bowl game or not in 2023.

TROJANS WIRE SELECTION: UCLA'S BIGGEST GAME IS AT ARIZONA, NOV. 4

Let’s see if UCLA can actually beat Arizona this year.

TROJANS WIRE SELECTION: WASHINGTON STATE'S BIGGEST GAME IS AGAINST OREGON STATE, SEPT. 23

Washington State and Oregon State play a huge Pac-12 opener. Washington State’s loss to Oregon last year really slowed down the Cougars’ season. Passing that early-season test against a good team in the conference matters so much to the trajectory (and ceiling) of Washington State’s season in 2023.

