Mossyrock scores early and often in rout of Oakville

Apr. 29—Box Score

At Oakville

VIKINGS 19, ACORNS 0 (4 inn.)

Mossyrock 292 6 — 19

Oakville 000 0 — 0

MOS Pitching — Kolb 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K; Greisen 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K; H. Isom 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K Highlights — Kolb 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, 3 R; A. Isom 2-3, RBI, BB, 3 R; Mitchell 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB, R; H. Isom 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 3 R

OAK Pitching — D. Rodas 2 IP, 6 H, 11 R (6 ER), 5 BB, 3 K; D. Kluth 2 IP, 3 H, 8 ER, 7 BB, 5 K Highlights — D. Rodas 1-2

OAKVILLE — It was just one of those games.

That statement had two different meanings for Mossyrock and Oakville at Legends Field on Monday, as the Vikings ran away with a dominant 19-0 victory.

Little went wrong for Mossyrock (7-5, 5-0 1B CVL), which took a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to an RBI groundout from Hunter Isom and an RBI single from Mason Atter.

Eight straight Vikings reached base to kickstart a nine-run second, and they added eight more across the third and fourth. As a team, they only collected nine hits, but they drew 12 walks and were also hit three times.

They were also active early and often on the basepaths, taking advantage of nearly every wild pitch and passed ball and collecting 15 stolen bases as a team.

Mossyrock coach Darren Kolb said that they wanted to cause havoc by snagging extra bases when they could, and he was pleased with their consistency in doing so.

"Their two pitchers aren't bad," Kolb said. "We just rattled them, and it snowballed from there."

Easton Kolb went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in, and Kevin Mitchell tallied a pair of RBIs while going 1 for 2. Hunter Isom also hit a double and drove in two.

Kolb and Isom both got an inning on the mound, and Wylde Greisen got two. The three combined to strike out six, walk three, and allow just one hit.

On the other side, little went right for Oakville. The Acorns struggled to make plays defensively, and they only tallied one hit at the plate.

Oakville coach Skyler Davis said that while adjustments will be made, they'll need to quickly "flush it" and turn their attention to Lake Quinault on Tuesday. That matchup will likely determine the No. 3 and 4 seeds in the upcoming district tournament.

"We gotta just take care of business the rest of the week," Davis said. "We still kind of control our spot, so that's what we have to do this week."

For the Vikings, the win sets up a league-deciding match against Naselle on Tuesday. Kolb said that if the field in Naselle isn't suitable for play, they could end up playing on a turf field in Astoria, Oregon instead.

The Comets and Vikings met in a non-league matchup in Mossyrock on April 10. Easton Kolb allowed just three hits and struck out 15 in that matchup, and the elder Kolb is hopeful that they can get a similar performance on Tuesday.

"We'll see what he can do," Kolb said. "We need to replicate that."