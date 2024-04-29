Morgantown High takes first place in annual Mountaineer Showcase

Apr. 28—The Morgantown High track and field team continued its strong season on Saturday afternoon at Mylan ark as both the boys' and girls' teams took first overall in the team standings at the annual Mountaineer Showcase.

11 teams competed in the boys' competition while nine teams battled on the girls' side of the meet.

On the girls' side, the Mohigans finished with 173 points overall, ahead of second-place University by 22 with 151 points.

Trinity Christian finished with 52 points for fifth overall with Clay-Battelle earning 17 points in ninth.

MHS freshman Emma Smith took first in the high jump with a mark of 5'2 ".

Her teammate, senior Belle DeVall won the pole vault with a height of nine feet.

MHS freshman Megyn Amsler won the 3200M run with a time of 12:23.25 and senior Sofia Wassick took the top spot in the 200M with a time of 27.17.

Trinity freshman Elecia McCurrie took the top spot in the long jump with a length of 16' 9.50. She also won the 100M dash with a time of 12.23 and the 400M race with a 57.09.

UHS junior Paige Conrad took first overall in the 100M hurdles at 17.10 her teammate, freshman Abigail Rogers took home first in the 1600M race at 5:09.41.

In the boys' standings, MHS took first with 167 points, with UHS coming in third place at 99. Trinity Christian took ninth with 18.

Preston High senior Jaxon Saucer took the top spot in the long jump with a mark of 19' 6.25.

MHS junior Seth Wisman won the discus throw with a mark of 142'. His teammate, senior Josiah Nenebi won the shot put at 43' 9.75 " and sophomore Joel Moreland won the high jump with a new school record of 6' 6 ". MHS junior Andrew Carlton ran 9:52.11 in the 3200M run for second overall.

UHS sophomore Ethan Conroy won the 1600M run with a 4:24.85. His teammate, junior Tyler Umbright won the 800M race with a 1:56.42. The Hawks also took first overall in the 400M relay race with a 3:35.84. Not far behind was MHS with a 3:37.91.

Trinity Christian junior Simon Travis took home second overall in the 300M hurdles with a time of 43.11.

Now, teams will look ahead to next week as they will all prepare for regional meets May 9-10, with the state meet coming up in two weeks on May 17-18 in Charleston.

BASEBALL Morgantown 9, Buckhannon-Upshur 6 Early offenses lifted Morgantown to a 9-6 win over Buckhannon-Upshur Saturday afternoon at Mylan Park. The Mohigans scored four runs in the first inning, two in the second and three in the third to go up 9-2 early on the Buccaneers.

Dylan Travinski led the team with three hits and three RBI. Mason Bowers had two hits and scored twice and Koa Silvers had a hit, drove in a run and scored three times.

Madonna 17, Trinity Christian 1 Trinity Christian struggled on Saturday, dropping a 17-1 decision to Madonna on Shilling Field. Thomas Dinkel and Ryan Parker had two hits each to lead the Warriors' offense. Parker had a double and drove in the team's lone run.

TENNIS University 7, Bridgeport 0 The University boys' tennis team defeated Bridgeport Saturday 7-0 at Summit Indoor Tennis facility, securing a team berth in the W.Va. state teniis tournament. The Hawks await the winner of Wheeling Pak and Morgantown in the other semifinal to determine the regional champion.

Singles winners for UHS were Kalman Nagy (8-0), Andrew McClellan (8-0), Trace McLaren (8-3) and Andrew Rossana (8-2).

In doubles, Nagy and McClellan won 8-2 and Rossana and Sebastian Duenas won 8-6.

McLaren and Ryan Minchau had the match of the day in No. 2 doubles, pulling out a 9-7 win to secure the team victory and the state tournament berth.