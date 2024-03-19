Morgan Moses aims to complete ‘unfinished business’ in return to Jets

With the Jets not having much cap space to work with this offseason, they turned to an old friend to help revamp their offensive line, acquiring tackle Morgan Moses in a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

After battling injuries and ultimately being cut by Washington, Moses signed with Gang Green on a one-year deal during the 2020 offseason and he played relatively well, starting 16 games at right tackle.

GM Joe Douglas made an attempt to retain the veteran, but with the team tight for cap space, he decided to take his talents elsewhere and landed in Baltimore on a three-year deal, where he established himself as a key piece protecting star QB Lamar Jackson.

Now just two years later, the 33-year-old returns to the Big Apple with some “unfinished business.”

"I look forward to coming back and finishing the business I didn’t get to finish," Moses told Jets.com. "I've missed running out of that tunnel and hearing that Jets chant and seeing the diehard fans that come out there every day and give it their all.

"All they want to do is have the opportunity to win, I just want to be able to give that to them. With Aaron Rodgers healthy, Breece Hall healthy and everybody back into the swing of things, I'm excited about it."

Moses has enjoyed a ton of success over the course of his 11-year NFL career.

The former third-round pick missed three games as he battled through a shoulder injury last season, but he remained a top-tier talent when healthy, grading out as the 11th-best offensive tackle according to PFF (84.4).

Alongside other key additions such as All-Pro LT Tyron Smith, Moses is looking to help bring some stability to an offensive line which has struggled mightily over the past few seasons.

He's says he's ready for the opportunity and he's eager to continue learning from his new teammates.

"I've been able to play a lot of football," Moses said. "I've been in pretty much every system that you can think of and I like to tell myself that it's made me ready for every obstacle that's coming in the future.



"I look forward to just learning. When you have that mindset of ‘I can still learn and I don’t have it all figured out,’ that’s the growth mindset of a player that’s willing to get better. I look forward to coming here, not knowing everything, and just learning from the guys that have been here."