More than 10,000 players, but not Texas QB Arch Manning, have opted-in to EA Sports College Football 25

More than 10,000 college football players have already agreed to be in EA Sports College Football 25 this summer, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg , marking a huge step for the company as it brings back the once popular video game.

One notable holdout, however, appears to be Texas redshirt freshman Arch Manning.

Manning, according to Rivals.com’s Anwar Richardson, did not want to be in the video game. Instead, he’s “focused on playing football on the field.”

Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into EA Sports College Football 25. I'm told Arch is focused on playing football on the field. pic.twitter.com/dCFHdAuMZ1 — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) March 5, 2024

Manning, who is the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of both Peyton and Eli Manning, spent last season as a redshirt at Texas playing behind Quinn Ewers — who helped lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff. Manning was a five-star recruit out of high school, and is expected to start at Texas once Ewers leaves for the NFL Draft after this upcoming season.

Though Manning won’t be in the game, several other notable players have all committed already. According to ESPN, Ewers, Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Georgia’s Carson Beck, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel have all opted in.

The upcoming release this summer marks the first edition of the game since NCAA Football 14 was dropped on July 9, 2013. EA Sports has launched a new NIL deal to compensate players for appearing in the game. They will reportedly be paid $600 and receive a free copy of the game for agreeing to be in it.

By hitting the 10,000 player mark, EA Sports said it hit 87% of its goal for the game.

"The response to the athlete opt-in opportunity for EA Sports College Football 25 has been phenomenal," Daryl Holt, senior vice president and group general manager for EA Sports' Tiburon Studios and American football division, said in a statement to ESPN. "In the little over one week, over 10,000 athletes across the FBS have opted-in to the offer with more saying 'yes' every hour. We're excited to welcome more athletes in the weeks ahead and to debut this first class of athletes in the game when it launches this summer."

Though EA Sports has yet to announce a specific date, the game is expected to be released later this summer. Even though Manning won't be in it this time, Texas fans are sure to have the option to create a fake version of him to start a new dynasty mode. That's almost the real thing.