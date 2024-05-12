More of the same: Charlotte Hornets are unlucky yet again in the NBA Draft Lottery

The dreaded streak continues.

Armed with a 13.3% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick, the Charlotte Hornets didn’t win the top prize in the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday at McCormick Place. Instead, the Hornets will select sixth overall in the league’s annual draft on June 26-27 in New York — the first time it’s scheduled over two days. Atlanta won the lottery and will select first followed by Washington, Houston, San Antonio and Detroit.

Charlotte was seeking its first lottery win since 1991, when the Hornets grabbed Larry Johnson. Although they’ve come close now three times within the past five years, selecting LaMelo Ball at No 3 overall in 2020 and Miller second behind Victor Wembanyama a year ago, that ultimate prize and ability to choose the best prospect in the draft class remains elusive for the Hornets.

After winning a tiebreaker over Portland last month, the Hornets boasted third-best odds behind the 14% of Detroit and Washington, and ahead of the Trail Blazers’ 13.2%. But nothing could change Charlotte’s fortune, not even having co-owner Rick Schnall in the drawing room viewing the proceedings for the first time since taking a larger stake in the franchise in August.

The Observer was also one of 12 media outlets granted exclusive access to witness the drawing. The actual drawing was conducted before the results aired live on television, and NBA security ensured no one on the outside of the room was aware of the draft order before its unveiling in front of a global television audience.

Unlike last year, the Hornets aren’t missing out on a wunderkind.

Once again, early indications suggest a big Frenchman will be No. 1 pick, and that’s where the comparisons end. Wembanyama, named the rookie of the year last week, was billed as a can’t-miss prospect and Alex Sarr appears to be more of a gamble.

Sarr stands 7-foot-1 and is drawing early comparisons to Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac and Dallas’ Dereck Lively. He has a wingspan of nearly 7-5 and enjoys facing up and shooting from the perimeter.

Possibilities for the Hornets outside of Sarr could include Connecticut’s Stephon Castle, Ron Holland of the G League Ignite, France’s Zaccharie Risacher and Serbia’s Nikola Topic.

The Hornets also hold the 42nd overall pick in the NBA Draft.

This story will be updated.