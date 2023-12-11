More people watched the Longhorns than any other team in Texas in 2023

Texas Football Life recently released a graphic that highlights the 12 most viewed regular season Texas college football games that took place during 2023. Out of these 12 games, the Texas Longhorns were the featured team in eight of them.

Texas’ games versus Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Kansas, Rice, Houston, Kansas State, and TCU were all in the top 12 of most watched games in Texas.

Texas A&M and TCU are the only other college football teams with a standalone Texas team. Texas A&M featured three times in the most-watched game, while TCU appeared once.

Despite what fans of other Texas teams may think, the Longhorns will continue to be the flagship program in Texas.

