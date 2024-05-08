Moose on the Loose: Power Rangers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — These playoffs are certainly different for the Rangers.

They won 55 games during the regular season and the President’s Trophy.

They are now 6-0 in the Stanley Cup playoffs after their thrilling 4-3 double-overtime victory over the Hurricanes last night.

They lead that series two games to none with Game 3 on Thursday night in Raleigh. There are four pillars to a deep Stanley Cup Playoff run: health, penalty kill, power play and goaltending. The Rangers are getting healthier with the possible return of Filip Chytil.

More New York Sports News

Power play is converting at 40 percent. Their penalty kill is at 92.6 percent.

Goaltending has been spectacular with Igor Shesterkin. He made 54 saves in last night’s victory. In the playoffs, he has a 2.01 goal against which his saver percentage is .929. He is the reason why the Rangers lead this series because you could make the argument that Carolina was the better team last night; Shesterkin was the equalizer.

As Igor talked about getting emotional when he heard the chants of “Igor, Igor” at MSG Tuesday night, it was deserved. Shesterkin is a former Vezina Trophy winner and the league’s best goaltender and he gives the Rangers a chance in any game that he starts between the pipes.

This time, he has a talented, gritty, no-quit team in front of him that continues to show the ability to find ways to win.

They ride an 8-game winning streak into Carolina tomorrow night. The last time the Rangers lost a game was April 11. The Rangers are a great team; Shesterkin makes them the Stanley Cup favorite.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.