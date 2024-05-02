Moose on the Loose: Power outage

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Yankees have a real problem.

The Bronx Bombers this season were built around their offense and their line-up with the additions of Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo this offseason—more balanced, talks of a different approach and more patience.

Following their 7-2 loss to the Orioles Thursday afternoon, the Yankees are hitting just .248 as a team. They scored 155 runs, the eighth-best in baseball, but I have to remember that 30 of those runs came in two games against Milwaukee.

They have struck out 257 times, which is not that bad compared to the rest of baseball. They have been shut out five times this season.

Soto is doing his job, hitting .331 with eight homers and 25 RBI.

But what is going on with the captain, Aaron Judge?

Through 33 games, he is hitting .197. In 122 at-bats this season, he has struck out 40 times. If Judge gets 570 at-bats this season, he is on pace to strike out 180 times.

In a four-game series against Baltimore, Judge went 1 for 13. Something is off. There has never been a question about whether or not Judge was great; it is just always about health.

Judge dealt with abdomen soreness and an oblique injury during spring training in Tampa.

Is this still the aftereffects of that injury? It can’t be pressure or the presence of Soto.

Judge is the Captain of this Yankees team that came into the season with higher expectations. He is the face of the franchise, and he needs to perform. Last year, he really heated up in May, and maybe he will.

But let’s be honest, through 33 games, Judge has been a massive disappointment and needs to get going because the strength of this Yankees team is their line-up, and he is a key piece to that group.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.