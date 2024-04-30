Moose on the Loose: The comeback kid

NEW YORK (PIX11) — I know it is only six starts, but man, it is really good to see Luis Severino pitching to his talent level once again.

Even Yankees fans have to be happy for the former Bomber, even though he is doing it for the Mets in Queens.

Severino took a no-hitter into the 8th inning last night against the Cubs, and there was not a baseball fan in this city, regardless of rooting interest, who did not root for Sevy to pull it off. He did not get the no-no, and the Mets lost the game, but that was not the point. Severino had all the looks of a dominant top-of-the-rotation starter early in his career with the Yankees.

More New York Sports News

Great fastball with late life. He worked with Driveline in the offseason, developed a cutter and a sweeper and transitioned away from his power slider and it has worked.

He looks confident again. He is attacking hitters. Severino is 2 and 2 on the season with a 2.31 ERA a 1.06 WHIP and 31 strikeouts and has helped minimize the loss of Mets ace Kodai Senga.

Gotta remember Severino was an All-Star for the Yankees in 2017 and 2018.

In ’18, he went 19-8 for the Yankees at 24 years old. He was a rising pitching star, but injuries curtailed all of that. In the next three years, he made a grand total of 7 appearances with just 3 starts.

The last two years in the Bronx were a mixed bag of results as he battled confidence, nagging injuries and issues with tipping pitches.

The Mets took the gamble on Severino this past off-season, a 1-year $13 million dollar deal. He needed a change of scenery and a new organization but has a familiar face in former Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

At 30, Severino was an afterthought. He has now started to reclaim his career. Now, he needs to turn a good start into a great season and, of course, needs to stay healthy.

But it is awesome to see the dominant Luis Severino once again now with the Mets in Flushing.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.