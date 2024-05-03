Moorefield eliminates East Hardy, to play Tucker in elimination game Friday

May 3—MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — East Hardy scored seven runs in the final two innings, but their comeback came up just short as No. 4 Moorefield held on to win 10-8 in the Class A, Region II Section I playoffs on Thursday.

Trailing 8-2 in the sixth inning, Jenna Combs doubled to center for two RBIs.

She scored on a dropped third strike to cut the Cougars (2-19) deficit to 8-4.

Amber Williams responded in the bottom of the sixth with a two-RBI double to push the Yellow Jackets (15-9) lead to 10-4.

East Hardy loaded the bases in the top of the seventh and scored on a fielder's choice.

On the next at-bat, Madison Strosnider hit a three-run home run to left to make it a two-run game.

However, Williams, who was Moorefield's starting pitcher, re-entered the game and got a swinging strikeout to prevent the comeback.

Williams earned both the win and the save across 2 1/3 innings.

She allowed one hit and one walk with a pair of strikeouts.

The Jackets scored six runs in the first inning on an error, two walks, a wild pitch and an Annie Barr two-RBI single.

Strosnider went six innings for East Hardy, allowing six hits, six earned runs and four walks.

Three Cougars recorded multiple hits.

East Hardy's season came to an end while Moorefield advanced to play Tucker County on Friday.