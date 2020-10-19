NLCS: Mookie Betts does it again, robs Freddie Freeman of Game 7 home run

Mookie Betts’ bat was hit or miss during the NLCS.

But his glove was the star of the show.

The four-time Gold Glove winner showed off his elite outfield skills again in Sunday’s 4-3 Game 7 win as Freddie Freeman looked to extend a 3-2 Atlanta lead in the fifth inning. The Atlanta Braves’ MVP candidate launched a Blake Treinen pitch to right field that looked destined to clear the wall.

Betts denies Freddie Freeman

But Betts had a bead on the ball and perfectly timed his leap to snag an out that would have otherwise been a solo home run.

In case there’s any doubt about the ball clearing the wall, the photo below (on the left) confirms that Betts saved a run.

we thought Savage Mode II was released a few weeks ago??? pic.twitter.com/QK3FYZBIFl — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 19, 2020

This looks familiar

The photo on the right is from Game 6 when Betts robbed Marcell Ozuna of a two-run home run in a 3-1 Dodgers win. MLB put together a side-by-side comparison on Twitter.

Who did it better?



RT for Mookie Betts, like for Mookie Betts. #NLCS pic.twitter.com/2CfS8aBSjt — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2020

Betts’ glove was a hero in Game 5 as well when he made a shoestring catch on a fly ball that prompted Ozuna to leave third base early without tagging.

Shoestring catch by Mookie & a double play‼️ pic.twitter.com/5rE1H7G2CV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 17, 2020

That play resulted in a double play instead of at least one Braves run and kickstarted a rally form a 3-0 deficit to a 7-3 win that kept the series alive.

Even if his bat was lukewarm, Betts more than livied up to his massive contract extension with his glove in the NLCS as the Dodgers advanced to the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

