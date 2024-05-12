Montrose leave it late to pile on Dundee United misery

A last-gasp winner from Montrose completed a dramatic turnaround at Foundation Park to keep Dundee United bottom of the table.

The hosts had opened the scoring midway through the first half, Georgie Robb getting on the end of Nicola Jamieson's bouncing free-kick to volley home off the upright.

Montrose pressed forward, with Jade McLaren coming close from a corner on just after the hour, before finding the equaliser moments later.

A pinballing ball around the box fell to McLaren, who drove it into the roof of the net.

And Georgia Carter snatched all three points for the visitors in stoppage time, rising above the United defence to rattle home a header from a deep free-kick.

United stay bottom, behind Hamilton on goal difference, while Montrose remain ninth.