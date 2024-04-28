Montreal's Sirois, Crew's Schulte unyielding in scoreless draw

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jonathan Sirois had four saves for CF Montreal and Patrick Schulte stopped two shots for the Columbus Crew in a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Columbus (3-1-6) upped its unbeaten run at home to 27 matches in all competitions and has played to five straight draws in league action. The Crew lead Montreal (3-3-3) in the series 13-9-6 with a 10-3-3 record at home.

It was the second clean sheet of the season for Schulte and Sirois, who notched the only save of the first half.

Laurent Courtois is in his first season at the helm in Montreal after spending the previous two seasons leading the Columbus Crew 2 of the MLS NEXT Pro Cup. Courtois and Crew 2 won the title in 2022 and lost in the title match in 2023.

Columbus is the only remaining MLS club still playing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Wilfried Nancy took the reins at Columbus last season and led the Crew to the championship. Nancy spent 2011-2022 with the Montreal club in the coaching ranks.

The Crew's last home loss was to Inter Miami on April 29 of last season.

Montreal travels to play Nashville SC on Saturday. Columbus returns to league play on May 11 when the Crew host FC Cincinnati.

