Montgomery pleads for Hibs 'patience' - gossip

Nick Montgomery has pleaded for patience, pointing out that Hibernian's new investors knew he needed four or five new players in a summer rebuild of the squad, amid renewed calls for the head coach to be sacked after Saturday's 4-0 home defeat by Aberdeen. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is keen to sign veteran defenders Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon as they prepare to leave Hibernian this summer but reckons he will face serious competition from every club in the Scottish Championship. (Fife Today)

