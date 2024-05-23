Montgomery expresses disappointment at bottom-six finish

Nick Montgomery says it was an "honour" to manage Hibs, but expressed his disappointment about how things worked out on the pitch.

The Englishman was sacked earlier this month after the Easter Road club failed to secure a top-six finish.

"It was an honour to be appointed manager of Hibernian Football Club and to become part of a club with so much history," Montgomery said in a statement.

"After arriving with my assistant manager Sergio and goalkeeping coach Miguel, at a time when the club had been through a difficult start to the season, I was confident that we could lift the club and help to challenge for both cups and the top six positions.

"Whilst I am proud we made the semi-final of the League Cup and the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup, I am disappointed that we narrowly missed out of the top six in the last minute of the final [pre-split] game.

"I am immensely proud to have given a debut to the youngest player in the club's history, as well as four other academy graduates, and I hope they will continue their development to become first team regulars in the near future.

"I depart having met some wonderful people and witnessed the passionate fan base who showed support throughout all of the challenges the club faced during the season."