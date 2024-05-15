MONDAY'S HS TRACK: Lakeland girls get off to good start at D2 Class 2A championships

Lakeland got off to a fast start and captured a pair of gold medals during a frantic afternoon session at the District 2 Track and Field Championships on Monday at Scranton Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Emily Black, Faith Wormuth, Morgan Lutz, and Kirsten Navich seized the lead on the second leg and posted a win in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10 minutes, 7.22 seconds.

Naomi Rude earned the Lady Chiefs their second gold medal by winning the high jump. The sophomore had a moment of redemption after not clearing a height in last year’s district meet.

This season, she cleared 4-6, 4-8, and 4-10 on her first attempts and earned the gold.

“I am very happy,” Rude said. “This is a lot different than last year. I had consistency. I was constantly practicing and not missing a day of lifting weights. Those were the biggest things. This was really exciting, and this team is very special.”

Hanover Area’s Allyson Brodie won the discus with a heave of

101 feet, 3 inches.

Class 3A girls

Abington Heights won gold in the 3,200-meter relay.

The team of Maggie Coleman, Reese Morgan, Marygrace Sabatini, and Emma Horsley built an early lead and never looked back, with a winning time of 9:31.06.

Dallas’ Morgan Langdon won the shot put with a distance of 35-4¾, and Crestwood’s Sarah Shipton won the pole vault by clearing 11-6 in fewer attempts. North Pocono’s Hannah LaFave won the silver at 11-6.

Class 2A Boys

A few days after finding out he set a school record at the Robert Spagna Championships, Riverside’s Will Taylor improved on his career-best distance.

Taylor hit a mark of 170 feet, 10 inches, to win gold in the Class 2A javelin. He beat his teammate Chad Hoskins, who had a mark of 149-11. Taylor also beat his school record of 169-3, which he found out about last week. Riverside’s old mark of 179-6 was held by Brian Klimas. However, he set that record in 1989. The NFHS changed the javelin in 2002, and that record is retired.

“I had no idea after throwing that at Spagna,” Taylor said. “A couple of days later, I found out when I was sitting in history class. I was very happy. But then the pressure was on. I had to go for more. I had some nerves at districts, but I knew I would be safe if I just got one good throw. Once I got one out past 160, I was able to go for it, and I went out past 170.”

Lake-Lehman’s 3,200-meter relay team of Stephen Martin, Nicco Diana, Finn Cronin, and Ben Wruk won gold in 8:14.87, holding off Holy Cross, which finished second in 8:19.31.

Lake-Lehman’s Sean Berry captured the long jump with a distance of 22-4¼.

Class 3A Boys

Pittston Area’s Caden Boettiger, Jakob Mead, Preston Klem, and Brady Tucker won the 3,200 relay in 8:08.68.

Tunkhannock’s Andrew Lupinski won the triple jump with a distance of 44-1.

Speedy Spartans

Three Mid Valley sprinters qualified with the three fastest times in the 100 in the Class 2A qualifying races.

Victor Holt had the fastest time in 11.37, Jordan Chmielewski ran 11.57 for the second-best time in the heats, and Timothy Kramer qualified with the third-best time of 11.67.