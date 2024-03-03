Moment Jake Paul delivers first-round TKO in Ryan Bourland fight

Jake Paul delivered a first-round TKO of Ryan Bourland on Saturday, 2 March, sending his fellow American falling to his knees in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The YouTube star-turned-boxer piled on punches before the referee stepped in to wave off the cruiserweight bout as Bourland was overwhelmed in the corner, with Paul climbing the ropes to take in the rapturous applause.

It came before the scheduled main event between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke, which was cancelled.

Serrano was pictured in the ring in sunglasses and a hoodie before the announcement.

The 35-year-old said medical staff did not clear her to compete due to an eye injury.