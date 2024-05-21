Mock trade sees Bulls land Nets guard Ben Simmons

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly determined to find a trade for Zach LaVine this summer. They want to move on from the LaVine era in Chicago. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently mocked up a deal that would send LaVine to the Brooklyn Nets for Ben Simmons, a 2027 first-round pick (via PHI; top-8 protected), and a 2027 first-round pick (via PHX; lottery protected).

“Chicago can onboard his expiring $40.3 million contract with a couple of protected picks attached and bask in its newfound optionality,” Hughes wrote. “This assumes the Bulls will also deal away Nikola Vučević, Alex Caruso and anything else that isn’t bolted down or named Coby White.

“Brooklyn could even flip LaVine next year or the one after to recoup the picks it spent to dump Simmons, and everyone leaves the exchange satisfied.”

Simmons hasn’t been a consistent player in years, but if it means the Bulls can get off of LaVine’s contract, it could be worth making the deal.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire