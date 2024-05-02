Zach LaVine listed as most likely Bulls to ‘hit the trade block’

As the Chicago Bulls look to retool their roster this summer, they will likely hit the trade market hard. Their current squad is stuck in the mud and in desperate need of chance. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently wrote an article about one player from every NBA team who could hit the trade block this summer, and for the Bulls, he listed Zach LaVine.

“It’s no secret the Chicago Bulls were shopping Zach LaVine before foot surgery ended his season,” Swartz wrote. “We can fully expect them to resume discussions this offseason in their quest to get off his hefty contract.”

Chicago tried to trade LaVine this season prior to his season-ending injury, which effectively took him off the trade market. The supermax extension they handed him in 2022 is a brutal hit to their cap books.

Finding a way to trade LaVine’s contract should be the Bulls’ top priority this offseason.

