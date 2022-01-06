Mock draft watch: Draft Wire throws major curveballs to the Lions in its latest 2022 projection

If you’re looking for a different set of projections than normal for the 2022 NFL draft, the latest offering from Draft Wire is right up your alley. Luke Easterling of Draft Wire throws a big curveball to the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 pick in the latest set of projections leading into Week 18.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars take Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 overall, the Lions don’t go with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Derek Stingley Jr., Kyle Hamilton or any defensive players. The projection here is Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett to Detroit at No. 2 overall.

It’s an interesting thought exercise and does anticipate the seemingly inevitable rise of the quarterbacks in the class,

Start getting comfortable with the idea of Pickett going higher than you might expect. He’s got many of the same traits that sent Joe Burrow flying up the board not too long ago, and a strong predraft process could easily convince a QB-needy team like the Lions that he can have the same kind of impact Burrow is having right now in Cincinnati.

The other Lions first-rounder, currently the No. 30 pick, is also dedicated to fixing the team’s anemic passing attack. Purdue WR David Bell gets the nod with the pick acquired from the Rams in the Matthew Stafford deal. Bell is often projected into the second round but it’s not out of range to see him go in the first.

In the second round, Draft Wire projects Michigan safety Daxton Hill to Detroit. The third round pick doubles up on secondary help with Alabama CB Josh Jobe.

