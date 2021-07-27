Mock Draft Roundup: Who the experts project the Warriors to pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft

Despite draft week being officially underway, it’s still unclear what the Golden State Warriors will do in the 2021 draft.

Trade one pick for a veteran? Move No. 7 and No. 14 for a potential star? Land a proven prospect? Take a flier on a player that needs development? All questions that could be answered when the Warriors go on the clock on Thursday night.

With trade chatter buzzing in the background, players like UConn wing James Bouknight, Baylor guard Davion Mitchell and Arkansas guard Moses Moody have been often linked to Golden State in mock drafts, but there’s still the chance for a surprise on draft night.

While Bob Myers and Steve Kerr continue to map out the game plan for Thursday night’s draft, Warriors Wire is looking at different predictions for Golden State’s picks at No. 7 and No. 14. The mock draft roundup looks at 10 different predictions from mock drafts from published July 7-27.

For more coverage of the draft, check out USA TODAY’s Rookie Wire, including a complete 60 pick roundtable mock draft from the editors and contributors with the NBA Wire network.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Pick No. 7 (First Round)

Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Pick No. 14 (First Round)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Roundup

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Duarte - Oregon (No. 14) - 7 picks

Jonantha Kuminga - G League Ignite (No. 7): 3 picks

James Bouknight - UConn (No. 7): 3 picks

Moses Moody - Arkansas (No. 7 & No. 14): 3 picks

Josh Giddey - Adelaide 36ers (No. 7): 1 pick

Davion Mitchell - Baylor (No. 7): 1 pick

Alpheren Sengun - Besiktas (No. 14): 1 pick

Nah’Shon Hyland - VCU (No. 7): 1 pick

[listicle id=38675]

1

1