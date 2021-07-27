Mock Draft Roundup: Who the experts project the Warriors to pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft
Despite draft week being officially underway, it’s still unclear what the Golden State Warriors will do in the 2021 draft.
Trade one pick for a veteran? Move No. 7 and No. 14 for a potential star? Land a proven prospect? Take a flier on a player that needs development? All questions that could be answered when the Warriors go on the clock on Thursday night.
With trade chatter buzzing in the background, players like UConn wing James Bouknight, Baylor guard Davion Mitchell and Arkansas guard Moses Moody have been often linked to Golden State in mock drafts, but there’s still the chance for a surprise on draft night.
While Bob Myers and Steve Kerr continue to map out the game plan for Thursday night’s draft, Warriors Wire is looking at different predictions for Golden State’s picks at No. 7 and No. 14. The mock draft roundup looks at 10 different predictions from mock drafts from published July 7-27.
For more coverage of the draft, check out USA TODAY’s Rookie Wire, including a complete 60 pick roundtable mock draft from the editors and contributors with the NBA Wire network.
Pick No. 7 (First Round)
Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
Bryan Kalbrosky - For The Win (7/9): James Bouknight - G - UConn
Jonathan Wasserman - Bleacher Report (7/21): Moses Moody - G - Arkansas
Tommy Call III - Warriors Wire (7/22): James Bouknight - G - UConn
Gary Parrish - CBS Sports (7/23): Davion Mitchell - G - Baylor
Cody Taylor - Rookie Wire (7/26): James Bouknight - G - UConn
Jeremy Woo - Sports Illustrated (7/26): Jonathan Kuminga - F - G League Ignite
Kevin O'Connor - The Ringer (7/27): Josh Giddey - G - Adelaide 36ers
Jason McIntyre - Fox Sports (7/27): Moses Moody - G - Arkansas
Sam Vecenie - The Athletic (7/27): Jonathan Kuminga - F - G League Ignite
Jonathan Givony - ESPN (7/27): Jonathan Kuminga - F - G League Ignite
Pick No. 14 (First Round)
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan Kalbrosky - For The Win (7/9): Nah’Shon Hyland - G - VCU
Jonathan Wasserman - Bleacher Report (7/21): Chris Duarte - G - Oregon
Tommy Call III - Warriors Wire (7/22): Chris Duarte - G - Oregon
Gary Parrish - CBS Sports (7/23): Alpheren Sengun - F - Besiktas
Cody Taylor - Rookie Wire (7/26): Chris Duarte - G - Oregon
Jeremy Woo - Sports Illustrated (7/26): Chris Duarte - G - Oregon
Kevin O'Connor - The Ringer (7/27): Moses Moody - G - Arkansas
Jason McIntyre - Fox Sports (7/27): Chris Duarte - G - Oregon
Sam Vecenie - The Athletic (7/27): Chris Duarte - G - Oregon
Jonathan Givony - ESPN (7/27): Chris Duarte - G - Oregon
Roundup
Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Duarte - Oregon (No. 14) - 7 picks
Jonantha Kuminga - G League Ignite (No. 7): 3 picks
James Bouknight - UConn (No. 7): 3 picks
Moses Moody - Arkansas (No. 7 & No. 14): 3 picks
Josh Giddey - Adelaide 36ers (No. 7): 1 pick
Davion Mitchell - Baylor (No. 7): 1 pick
Alpheren Sengun - Besiktas (No. 14): 1 pick
Nah’Shon Hyland - VCU (No. 7): 1 pick
