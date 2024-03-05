New mock draft at The Ringer sends OL Jackson Powers-Johnson to Packers

Look, a mock draft that doesn’t have Cooper DeJean going to the Green Bay Packers!

In his post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft, Danny Kelly of The Ringer presenting a new idea: sending Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson to the Packers at No. 25 overall.

The idea would be getting immediately better at either center or right guard to open 2024 and build long-term stability on the inside past 2024.

Here’s Kelly’s full reasoning: “Center Josh Myers is heading into the final year of his contract, and guard Jon Runyan is a free agent. The Packers need reinforcements on the interior offensive line and get just that in Powers-Johnson. The former Ducks standout has great size and good length, boasting the body type and temperament to play any of the three inside spots on the line. Powers-Johnson gives Green Bay plenty of flexibility to build a line of its five best guys.”

Powers-Johnson was a first-team All-American and the Rimington Trophy (best center in college football) winner in 2023. At Pro Football Focus, Powers-Johnson was the highest-graded center in college football among centers with at least 100 snaps played. He allowed just a single pressure: a hurry against Texas Tech in Week 2.

At the combine, Powers-Johnson measured 6-3 and 328 pounds. He did 30 reps on the bench and hit 32″ in the vertical leap and 8-8 in the broad jump but did not qualify for a RAS due to a lack of 40-yard dash and agility testing.

Kelly’s scouting report describes Powers-Johnson as a “strapping” center with a “finisher’s mentality” and a “big, square, sponge-like” build, hence the hilarious comparison to Spongebob Squarepants.

Powers-Johnson just turned 21 years old in January. Big, tough and smart, he could fit what the Packers want at center or guard, and the team has both immediate and long-term needs on the inside.

In one scenario, Powers-Johnson could take over for Josh Myers at center, pushing Myers into a competition at right guard. In another, Powers-Johnson could be the answer next to Myers at right guard in 2024 and the future at center in 2025.

Various post-combine mock drafts have sent several offensive linemen to the Packers, including Powers-Johnson, Washington’s Troy Fautanu, Duke’s Graham Barton, BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia, Arizona’s Jordan Morgan and Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton.

