New mock draft has Cardinals trading out of 27th pick into 2nd round

The Arizona Cardinals showed that, under general manager Monti Ossenfort, they are not afraid to make deals during the NFL draft. He declared the Cardinals were open for business for trades.

However, in a new mock draft from ESPN’s Matt Miller on the eve of the draft, it isn’t the fourth overall when the Cardinals make a trade.

It is with the 27th pick.

After pass rushers Dallas Turner, Jared Verse and Laiatu Latu are of the board, the Cardinals trade out of the first round, sending the 27th pick to the Las Vegas Raiders so they can draft Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Cardinals get pick No. 44 and a 2025 second-round pick.

That would give them two second-round picks for Friday to go with three in the third round, as well as picking up an extra pick in 2025.

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is available, but the trade out will give them the ability to be aggressive on Day 2.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire