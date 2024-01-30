Mobil 1 expands NASCAR support amid Cup sponsor announcements

NASCAR sponsor announcements are taking place ahead of the trip to Los Angeles for the Feb. 4 Busch Light Clash.

Toyota Racing Development and Mobil 1 announced a major partnership expansion encompassing eight motorsports series.

Front Row Motorsports announced the return of Love's Travel Stops as a primary partner for two drivers.

Spire Motorsports announced the return of Celsius as a primary partner for multiple races.

Mobil 1 will be a major primary partner of Toyota Racing as it supports drivers in NASCAR, IMSA, ARCA, NHRA, Late Models and more. This includes primary sponsorship of every Toyota Racing-affiliated Cup Series team.

"TRD’s technical partnership with Mobil 1 has been integral to Toyota’s on-track performance and success over the past 20+ years,” said David Wilson, president of TRD USA, in a statement.

“From winning the Indy 500 to championships in NASCAR, IMSA, NHRA and countless achievements in sports car, grass roots and dirt racing action, Mobil 1 has been the common denominator. As we begin another exciting racing season in 2024, we are honored to expand our partnership with Mobil 1.”

It’s time to take this relationship to the next level. #Mobil1xTRD pic.twitter.com/Q8Q5qaMs18 — Mobil 1 Racing (@mobil1racing) January 30, 2024

Christopher Bell will have Mobil 1 as his primary partner at the Busch Light Clash on Sunday, at Richmond in March and Talladega in April. Bubba Wallace will have Mobil 1 as his primary partner at Circuit of the Americas in March.

Tyler Reddick will have Mobil 1 as his primary partner at Phoenix in March and Richmond in August. John Hunter Nemechek will have Mobil 1 as his primary partner at Darlington and Atlanta in September. He will close out the Mobil 1 schedule at Phoenix in November.

Xfinity Series driver Chandler Smith, Truck Series driver Taylor Gray, ARCA driver Isabella Robusto and dirt racer Buddy Kofoid are among those that will also have Mobil 1 as a primary sponsor during their respective seasons.

Front Row Motorsports reached a multi-year agreement with Love's Travel Stops, the team's longest-tenured primary sponsor. Love's will be Michael McDowell's featured partner this season, starting with the Feb. 18 Daytona 500.

This Dark Horse looks TOUGH from every angle! pic.twitter.com/1iEF9CejH5 — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) January 30, 2024

Love's RV Stops, Love's Travel Stops and Speedco will be the primary sponsors for half of the Truck Series races as Layne Riggs takes over the No. 38 Ford F-150, starting with the Truck Series season opener at Daytona on Feb. 16.

McDowell has achieved success with the yellow Love's scheme. He won the 2021 Daytona 500, his first Cup victory, with Love's Travel Stops as his primary partner.

Celsius returns to Spire Motorsports and Corey LaJoie this season. The drink company will serve as the primary sponsor of LaJoie for four races, starting with the Feb. 4 Busch Light Clash.

ya glad @CelsiusOfficial is back?



They'll be aboard @CoreyLaJoie's Camaro this weekend in the Busch Light Clash!



Learn more: https://t.co/BxO3g8ecR5 pic.twitter.com/oA5K4hn8QS — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) January 30, 2024

Celsius will return to the No. 7 Chevrolet Feb. 25 at Atlanta, July 7 at Chicago and Aug. 24 at Daytona.

“I’m thrilled to kick off another race season with Celsius,” LaJoie said in a statement. “I’m confident we can bring a car that drives well and has some speed this year.

"I think restructuring how we attack The Clash, in terms of vehicle dynamics, is going to be a plus. We’ve had a couple good SIM sessions and worked really hard during the off season to be racing for a chance to bring our Celsius Camaro to Victory Lane in 2024”