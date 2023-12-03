MMA community rages at referee Kerry Hatley for ‘one of the worst stoppages in history’ at UFC on ESPN 52
Referee Kerry Hatley was the subject of significant criticism after he let Bobby Green take excessive and unnecessary damage from Jalin Turner at UFC on ESPN 52.
After Turner (14-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) dropped Green (31-15-1 MMA, 12-10-1 UFC) in the first round of the lightweight co-headliner at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the fight was essentially over. He landed some routine follow-up shots to seal the deal, and in almost every scenario, the referee would’ve jumped in there.
Not this time.
Hatley allowed Turner to pound on Green’s limp body repeatedly for several seconds before he finally woke up and stepped in (thankfully Green got up under his own power), and moments later, the social media world exploded.
Fighters, media, fans and more lashed out at Hatley, and you can see the top reactions below.
Oscar Willis
What in the fuck was that stoppage, jesus
— Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) December 3, 2023
Caposa
DAMNNNNNN Turner. Kerry Hatley is a sick fuck
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 3, 2023
Brian Kelleher
Hey ref ? Are you there
— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) December 3, 2023
Sodiq Yusuff
FIRE THAT FICKING REF!!!!!!!
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 3, 2023
Alan Jouban
Damn…
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 3, 2023
Ariel Helwani
Holy shit.
What was that ref doing?!?!
Did he want Bobby to die? What the F was that?!?
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 3, 2023
Derek Brunson
Turner was an easy pick here ! I hammered that #UFCAustin
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 3, 2023
Aaron Bronsteter
That was one of the latest stoppages that I can remember.
Hatley wanted Bobby Green OUT
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 3, 2023
Terrance McKinney
That had to be the latest stop I’ve ever seen that’s crazy boo that man #UFCAustin
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 3, 2023
Gilbert Burns
Horrible stoppage
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 3, 2023
Fight Ghost
Holy Shit. One of the worst stoppages in UFC history. The referee tried to get Bobby Green fucking killed !!!!!!! #UFCAustin
— Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) December 3, 2023
Nolan King
HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE, late stoppage by Kerry Hatley. That was disgusting. #UFCAustin
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 3, 2023
Julianna Pena
Worst stoppage #ufcaustin
— Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) December 3, 2023
Sodiq Yusuff
That insane man. I've never been actually mad at a ref before. Someone could die of shit like that. WTF
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 3, 2023
Caposa
Imagine uttering the words "Kerry Hately is a great referee" in this moment
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 3, 2023
Dustin Poirier
Maaan horrible stoppage
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 3, 2023
BJ Penn
Jalin Turner KO’s Bobby Green! 😱 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/fDsmqhXyvD
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 3, 2023
Simon Head
Kerry Hatley is an experienced referee, but that was an egregiously slow, late stoppage. No need to let Bobby Green take so many unnecessary shots like that. That said, great win for Jalin Turner on short notice. #UFCAustin
— Simon Head (@simonheadsport) December 3, 2023
Megan Anderson
Wowwww!!! Jalin Turner's power is scaryyy 😳😳
Green definitely took wayyy too many extra shots that weren't needed at all.. terrible stoppage #UFCAustin
— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 3, 2023
Yves Edwards
I’m glad everyone agrees that was a horribly late stoppage! 😡 #UFCAustin
— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) December 3, 2023
Michael Carroll
Jalin Turner landed 15 significant ground strikes en route to his KO win. #UFCAustin
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) December 3, 2023