MMA community rages at referee Kerry Hatley for ‘one of the worst stoppages in history’ at UFC on ESPN 52

Referee Kerry Hatley was the subject of significant criticism after he let Bobby Green take excessive and unnecessary damage from Jalin Turner at UFC on ESPN 52.

After Turner (14-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) dropped Green (31-15-1 MMA, 12-10-1 UFC) in the first round of the lightweight co-headliner at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the fight was essentially over. He landed some routine follow-up shots to seal the deal, and in almost every scenario, the referee would’ve jumped in there.

Not this time.

Hatley allowed Turner to pound on Green’s limp body repeatedly for several seconds before he finally woke up and stepped in (thankfully Green got up under his own power), and moments later, the social media world exploded.

Fighters, media, fans and more lashed out at Hatley, and you can see the top reactions below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie