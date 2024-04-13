MLB's Francisco Lindor Gets Standing Ovation Following Online Death Threats

Port St. Lucie, Florida - Abril 3, 2022 - DEPORTES - Cobertura de los campos de entrenamiento de las Grandes Ligas / Spring Training de MLB - Juego entre los Mets de NY contra los Marlins de Miami en el Clover Park Stadium - EN LA FOTO Francisco Lindor (campocorto puertorriqueño de los Mets) . FOTO POR: tonito.zayas@gfrmedia.com Ramon "Tonito" Zayas / GFR Media Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: prelnuevodiapic474868.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

New York Mets player Francisco Lindor received a standing ovation from fans at Citi Field days after his wife revealed she had gotten disturbing threats online.

The MLB shortstop has been in a slump since the start of the season, but some baseball fans took things a bit too far when they messaged his wife, Katia Reguero, saying that they wished that Lindor and their child would die.

Francisco Lindor Started The MLB Season In A Slump

Lindor carried a .032 batting average, a .184 on-base percentage, and a .032 slugging percentage through the season's first eight games.

Mets commentators Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez have mentioned that Lindor's record shows he doesn't play as well in cold weather and usually picks up once the air gets warmer.

Cohen and Hernandez's comments seem to be true, as the shortstop's stats have improved over the last few days. As of April 13, he has a .111 batting average, a .222 on-base percentage, and a .185 slugging percentage.

Fans Message Francisco Lindor's Wife With Disturbing Threats

Instead of rallying behind Lindor and supporting him during this rough time, fans messaged his wife on social media wishing that her husband and child would die.

Reguero took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to address the hate she has been getting. "I’m usually all for triggering male fragile egos and find it borderline comical when I get cowardly social media hate, but when lowlifes like this bring my husband and kids to the conversation, whew, that really crosses a boundary & it saddens me to know how vile some people are."

She added, "How unhappy must you be with your own life? Go take out your anger elsewhere, please."

What Did The Messages Say?

Attached to her post were two screenshots of messages she received. One read, "Tell that lowlife c-cks-cker of a f-cking piece of sh-t husband to f-cking retire already. He's a God d-mn embarrassment to the sport."

"I hope [he] and your child die screaming while you watch," the user added.

Another message she received called her a "selfish c-nt."

"You lame a-- b-tch for not holding your husband accountable for batting like this. You better enjoy it now, you selfish c-nt. Watch the kids and tell his a-- to work on his batting."

New York Mets Fans Rally Behind Francisco Lindor

Last week, Mets owner Steve Cohen noticed fans were calling on each other to support Lindor when they returned to their home stadium in New York. “[I] love that idea,” Cohen wrote on X. “It worked in Philly with [Trea] Turner. Positivity goes a long way.”

It appears fans listened to the rallying call. The home crowd erupted every time Lindor stepped up to the plate at Citi Field Friday night, leaving a big smile on the shortstop's face. He had one run and one hit during Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

"Thank You, Mets fans, for your positivity tonight. I know the players felt it," Cohen wrote on X after their win.

Lindor also spoke out after the game, telling reporters, "I'm a better player when my heart is at a happy place, and shortstop at Citi Field, it's my happy place."

Katia Reguero Continues To Support Her Husband Publicly

Reguero did not let the haters get to her, as she continued to support her husband on social media. In one X post, she shared a New York Mets post revealing Francisco Lindor went 2-3 with a home run on April 7.

"It’s impossible to defeat someone who never gives up and who works harder than anyone else," Reguero shared.

She also re-shared SNY's post of Lindor talking to reporters after the game on Friday, April 12 where he addressed the standing ovation he received.

"I wasn't expecting that at all, but it definitely felt good," Lindor said after the game. "It feels good to be able to come home and feel the love of the fans when I'm playing well or playing bad. It fills my heart, for sure."

He added, "At the end of the day, I will always be Francisco Lindor -- on good or bad days. And I will always play as hard as I can and do whatever it takes to help this team win, day in and day out. Everybody that came out - thank you for the love. It doesn't go unnoticed."

The New York Mets will finish their series against the Kansas City Royals this weekend before they begin their next series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, April 15.