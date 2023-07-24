MLB Trade Deadline: Would you rather? | The Bandwagon

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

The MLB trade deadline is still a little over a week away. Last week, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer talked about which teams should be buying and when. This week, they play a game of “Would you rather?” when talking about the players most likely to be traded at the deadline.

Hannah and Zach start this episode of The Bandwagon with an important conversation about Taylor Swift’s music, due to its apparent influence on Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo’s offense, and why players only seem familiar with her early albums.

They continue bouncing around MLB, talking about the Reds shopping Jonathan India, the Orioles taking 1st place in the AL East away from the Rays, and we get an update on the Shohei Ohtani Stay-O-Meter from Zach.

We thought it would be fun to play a game of “Would you rather?” to talk about some of the best players that are likely to be available at the trade deadline. For instance, would you rather trade for Blake Snell or Marcus Stroman (the two best pitchers likely to be available)? Stick around for Hannah’s theory on sabbaticals for veteran players.

Finally, after a long weekend of watching Phillies games with her dad, Hannah decided to bandwagon Bryce Harper (now playing first base!) and Noah Song, who the Phillies are still working to steal from the Red Sox.

