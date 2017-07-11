MLB All-Stars have their own juiced-ball conspiracy theories

MIAMI – During the American League All-Stars’ team picture Monday afternoon, a group of players standing near one another started talking about juiced baseballs. For all the memos Major League Baseball wants to send out denying the existence of an extra-springy ball, all the conceivable explanations for the record number of home runs than will be hit in 2017, the players – the ones gripping the ball, the ones hitting it – are now the ones wearing the tinfoil hats.

This is not to say they’re all seeing black helicopters at this point. Yahoo Sports asked two dozen All-Stars a simple question Monday: Is the ball juiced? And a vast majority of them, after a snort or a chortle, countered with a simple answer: “I don’t know.”

That didn’t stop them from talking about a home run hit by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve on Sunday. Altuve is a remarkably gifted hitter. He is also 5-foot-5. And to see him take Toronto’s J.A. Happ out to the opposite field, on an off-speed pitch no less, had his teammate Dallas Keuchel, Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts and others nodding in agreement that, yeah, maybe there is something up with the ball despite MLB’s protestations otherwise.

“We’ve got the smallest guy in the major leagues going backside at the Rogers Centre,” Keuchel said. “You could make a case for, yes, they’re juiced, or no, they’re not. Nobody’s going to know. I personally think sometimes they are.”

Now, it must be said: Keuchel is a pitcher, and the vast majority of juiced-ball conspiracy theorizing comes from those whose ERAs have suffered under this new epoch in baseball, where hitters are on pace to smash 6,126 home runs, which would break the record set in the middle of the Steroid Era by more than 400. The public complaining got loud enough that commissioner Rob Manfred sent a memo to all 30 teams saying “there is no evidence that the composition of the ball has changed in any way that would lead to a meaningful impact on on-field play.”

“Major League Baseball put something on our chairs saying it’s not,” Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy said. “They have people a lot smarter than me looking at it. So I’ll go with that.”

Certainly Murphy doesn’t mind the idea of a juiced ball. He is one of the game’s most contact-oriented hitters, and after seven seasons of posting a slugging percentage that started with a 4, he led the National League last season and is raking at a .342/.393/.572 rate this season. He is one of dozens whose stat lines have benefitted as home runs jumped from 0.86 to 1.01 to 1.16 to 1.26 per game over the last four seasons.

Amid Manfred telling Yahoo Sports he did not understand the cause of the home run spike but was certain it wasn’t from a juiced ball, The Ringer and Five Thirty-Eight both ran stories that said otherwise. Each gained traction inside clubhouses, arming pitchers with evidence to show their teammates and imbuing in hitters at least a scintilla of doubt in what the league claimed.

Some tried to rationalize.

“The pitchers’ arms are juiced,” said Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, pointing out, accurately, that pitchers today throw harder than ever and implicitly invoking Newton’s Third Law.

Others blamed external factors.

“Global warming, dude,” Mariners DH Nelson Cruz said. “I’m serious!”

(He was not serious.)

“I don’t have any idea,” Rockies closer Greg Holland said. “I just chuck and duck.”

For all those whose curiosity is limited to chucking and ducking, there are a few players who have given the matter deeper thought.

“I’m a big believer in things being cyclical,” Giants catcher Buster Posey said. “I think guys aren’t as concerned with two strikes about cutting down, so you’re probably having more aggressive swings. You have a lot of pitchers who come in now that are flamethrowers, so it’s, ‘Hey, here it is, let’s go,’ and not necessarily working the bottom of the plate. I’m not a pitcher, so I don’t have a theory that a lot of the pitchers have.”

