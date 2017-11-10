MLB Star Hunter Pence Had Perfect Comeback To Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' Diss

Hunter Pence showed some quiz-show savvy in his retort to Alex Trebek. (Duane Burleson via Getty Images)

Hunter Pence of the San Francisco Giants got a brushback diss from Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy!” earlier this week, but the outfielder hit back with humor on Thursday.

Trebek threw his shade on Tuesday’s “Tournament of Champions” episode in which contestant Tim Aten told the host he had previously received a message of support from “Hunter Pence, World Series Champion.”

“Yeah, OK, but not this year,” Trebek cracked, adding a lip smack.

The man knows his baseball apparently. The Giants finished the 2017 season with the worst record (64–98) in the National League.

Pence, an outfielder, acknowledged he was beaten but still managed a winning response.