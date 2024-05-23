MLB says robot home plate umpires unlikely for 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says robot home plate umpires are unlikely for 2025.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday there has not been as much progress in the minor leagues this year as MLB had hoped for.

Manfred said if and when the automatic ball-strike is adopted, it likely would be a challenge system.

Speaking following an owners meeting, Manfred said Houston, Miami, San Juan and Tokyo will be sites for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Manfred said a Nike representative “appropriately took responsibility for the issues with respect to the new uniforms and the rollout.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB