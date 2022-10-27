MLB rumors: Aaron Judge wouldn't be lone Giants splash in MLB free agency

Report: Giants to try for other free-agent splashes to lure Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants' top offseason priority is clear: Sign New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

On Monday, Yankees beat writer Randy Miller of NewJersey.com reported San Francisco will do "whatever it takes" to sign Judge. Two days later, Miller reported the Giants plan to make a couple of other big moves to lure the Linden native back home to the Bay.

[The Giants] are getting a second, maybe a third guy to entice him," Miller said to KNBR's Greg Papa and John Lund. "I think he’s ready to come home; I think he will come home. I think the Giants will give him the best offer.

"I think the Giants will sign another guy -- maybe Trea Turner -- and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Giants also bring Anthony Rizzo with him."

If Judge is the top bat on the free-agent market, Turner is right behind him at No. 2. The 29-year-old shortstop batted .298/.343/.466 with 21 homers, 100 RBI and 27 stolen bases for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. He'll command an expensive, long-term deal like Judge.

Rizzo, on the other hand, is 33 years old. His best years are behind him. But in 2022, Rizzo saw a power surge, hitting .224/.338/.480 with 32 home runs, tying a career high. He would offer the Giants a replacement at first base, as the 34-year-old Brandon Belt enters free agency or possible retirement.

Rizzo, Miller speculated, could be had for a two-year deal worth around $17 million per year.

“If [the Giants] get [Rizzo], that will convince Judge he can win,” Miller said. “To me the biggest holdup here, can the Giants convince Judge they’re in it to win it every year?

"I think he feels a tug to go home. … As long as the Giants convince him that they’re going to win, and from what I hear Giants owners are prepared to get at least two, and maybe three people to build this lineup up and be contenders for the long-term so they can compete with the Dodgers."

As the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies begins Friday, the Giants are creeping closer to the beginning of a potential franchise-altering offseason.

The Judge chase officially begins when free agency opens Nov. 6.

