MLB power rankings: Yankees, Brewers rise after vengeful sweeps

It’s not easy to sweep a series. Let alone a four-game series. Particularly when the glare of Opening Day is upon you and the rhythms of a season have yet to settle in.

So congratulations to the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates, who won three and four games at Chicago and Miami, respectively, for an unbeaten lid-lifter. But a special commendation to the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees, who exacted some vengeance with their spotless starts and already shook up USA TODAY Sports’ power rankings.

Opening in a joint that was a house of playoff horrors in 2017, 2019 and 2022, the Yankees flattened the Houston Astros in four games at Minute Maid Park, an effort capped by new left fielder Alex Verdugo’s sliding catch to get out of town. That’s four games off the schedule without Gerrit Cole – and nary a loss to show for it.

Meanwhile, the Brewers saw their former chief executive, David Stearns, poached by the New York Mets, and then dealt away their former Cy Young Award winner, Corbin Burnes, in the winter. No matter: Rabble-rousing acquisition Rhys Hoskins played hero and the Brewers swept three games at Citi Field.

That’s a fair amount of tumult for just a four-day week.

A look at this week’s rankings:

Yankees players celebrate the win Sunday against the Astros.

1. Atlanta Braves (-)

Chris Sale looks pretty imposing with this group.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

For all the Sho-Time fireworks, Bobby Miller's 11-strikeout start an even better sign.

3. Baltimore Orioles (-)

Gunnar Henderson already giving MVP vibes.

4. Philadelphia Phillies (-)

Bryce Harper hitless in six at-bats, takes flip into dugout.

5. Toronto Blue Jays (+1)

George Springer's two homers most encouraging sign of split in St. Petersburg.

6. Texas Rangers (+1)

Wyatt Langford reaches base six times in first 14 plate appearances.

7. New York Yankees (+3)

Marcus Stroman guts out six innings, wins first start. It's why he's here.

8. Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

Lourdes Gurriel pleased to be back? Eight hits in four games.

9. Seattle Mariners (-1)

Ten runs and a .497 OPS in four games.

10. Minnesota Twins (+1)

Royce Lewis hits the IL in a hurry - but at least it's not season-ending this time.

11. Tampa Bay Rays (+1)

Still the Rays: Zack Littell, Aaron Civale combine for 12 innings pitched, one run, eight hits.

12. Houston Astros (-7)

Who knew Josh Hader's first three appearances would be non-save situations?

13. Cincinnati Reds (+1)

Christian Encarnacion-Strand starts out 0 for 12 - then belts walk-off home run.

14. San Diego Padres (-1)

Michael King wins first start as a Padre.

15. San Francisco Giants (-)

Off-season adds Jung Hoo Lee, Jordan Hicks and Matt Chapman star on first weekend.

16. Milwaukee Brewers (+2)

Fill-in closer Abner Uribe nails down first two save chances.

17. Chicago Cubs (-1)

Justin Steele loss will sting.

18. Cleveland Guardians (-1)

We need a larger sample size, but Shane Bieber's dominance of A's encouraging.

19. Boston Red Sox (-)

They said Kutter Crawford and Garrett Whitlock looked great this spring. They weren't lying.

20. St. Louis Cardinals (-)

Well, they won't have to go back to Dodger Stadium this year.

21. Detroit Tigers (+1)

Posted a 0.82 WHIP in first three games.

22. Pittsburgh Pirates (+3)

2-0 in extra-inning games. Is this sustainable?

23. New York Mets (-4)

Carlos Mendoza still seeking first career managerial win.

24. Washington Nationals (+1)

CJ Abrams still on pace for 162 stolen bases.

25. Los Angeles Angels

Eighty-five more team meetings, and they might be looking at a playoff spot.

26. Miami Marlins (-3)

Bad news: They will face many, many teams superior to the Pirates.

27. Kansas City Royals (-)

They do look more aesthetically pleasing, for sure.

28. Chicago White Sox (-)

Braves castoff Braden Shewmake homers for his first major league hit.

29. Colorado Rockies (-)

Giving up eight runs a game, and that's before setting foot in Coors Field.

30. Oakland Athletics (-)

2025 Forecast: Sacramento.

