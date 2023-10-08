The Phillies' pitching staff shut down the Braves' lineup, while the D-backs lit up Clayton Kershaw on Saturday

The Braves got shut out for the first time this season. It wasn't the night's most humiliating loss. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

With the MLB wild-card round complete, the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds entered the fray. The Orioles, Astros, Braves and Dodgers all began their postseason journeys with LDS Game 1s on Saturday. Some were more successful than others.

The Orioles ran into the Rangers' newfound momentum in their ALDS Game 1. The playoff energy at Camden Yards was off the charts, but even so, Texas eked out a 3-2 victory on the strength of just enough offense and just enough pitching.

The Twins won their first playoff series since 2002 against the Toronto Blue Jays and were headed to Houston feeling good. But the defending World Series champion Astros turned out to be a different animal. Two homers from Yordan Alvarez and six scoreless innings from Justin Verlander led the way for Houston in a 6-4 Game 1 win.

The Braves, easily MLB's best hitting team in the regular season, were shut down by the Phillies in a 3-0 win, with Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia bullpen combining for a brilliant performance. Bryce Harper contributed a homer, and another run came on a catcher's interference call that led to Atlanta fans throwing trash on the field.

But the worst performance of the night — and arguably of the season — came in Los Angeles. Dodgers great Clayton Kershaw allowed hits to the first five Diamondbacks batters and eventually exited after six earned runs and four extra-base hits. It wasn't just the worst start of his playoffs career; it was the worst start of his career period. Eight innings of mop-up later, the Diamondbacks were celebrating an 11-2 win.

Saturday was a day in which a team that had not been shut out all season was shut out and a pitcher who had never allowed six runs in the first inning allowed six runs in one-third of an inning. The Orioles and Twins will attempt to bounce back in Game 2s on Sunday, while the Braves and Dodgers have to wait until Monday.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest scores, news and injuries during the first day of ALDS and NLDS action.