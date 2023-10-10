The Braves roared back to even their series before going on the road. The Dodgers did not.

Through the first five innings, Game 2 of the Phillies-Braves NLDS closely resembled Game 1, as the Braves’ bats were silenced by Philly starter Zack Wheeler and the Phillies’ hitters came out swinging. It didn't stay that way, though, as the Braves came roaring back to take a 5-4 victory and earn a 1-1 series split in the best-of-five NLDS.

Later, Diamondbacks-Dodgers also continued the trend from Game 1, with the Arizona bats hot starting out hot and chasing the Dodgers' starter early. In this one, however, the Dodgers were never able to catch up. They'll head to Arizona down 2-0.

No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 2: D-backs 4, Dodgers 2 (Arizona leads 2-0)

Game summary:

The Diamondbacks picked up where they left off to start Game 2, going walk-single-single-sac fly to take an immediate lead. They tallied three runs and sent seven batters to the plate before the first inning was over. Dodgers started Bobby Miller lasted just 1 2/3 innings the day after Clayton Kershaw didn't make it through the first.

On the other side, Arizona ace Zac Gallen allowed a couple of baserunners in the first but then pitched clean second and third innings before allowing a solo home run to J.D. Martinez to make it 3-1 in the fourth.

Arizona increased its lead again in the top of the sixth, with a solo home run from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The Dodgers had a lot of action on the basepaths in the middle innings but couldn't seem to do much with it. In the fifth, with two on and one out, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman came up to the plate but failed to drive in a run. In the sixth, two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out and chased Gallen, but all the Dodgers got from it was one run on an Enrique Hernandez single.

From there, both teams threatened, with at least one baserunner in every half-inning until the bottom of the ninth, when the Dodgers went lineout-strikeout-lineout to end it. Ultimately, both bullpens held, as did the 4-2 margin.

Key moment:

The Dodgers had arguably their best chance to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. James Outman walked and Miguel Rojas singled to put two on with one out, with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman coming up to bat, down 3-1.

With the tying runs on base and the go-ahead run at the plate, the Dodgers were in an ideal spot with their two best hitters. But Gallen met the moment, inducing a groundout from Betts and getting Freeman on a called strike three. Inning over.

Zac Gallen strikes out Freddie Freeman to escape the jam 😤



pic.twitter.com/1TFMgq3YTF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 10, 2023

Impact player:

It could be Gallen or the Arizona bullpen, which got out of the jam he left behind in the sixth while surrendering only one run and held off the Los Angeles offense from there. But we’ll go with Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The left fielder hit an RBI single as part of Arizona's three-run first inning, and he tacked on the Diamondbacks’ fourth run with a solo shot in the sixth.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. adds another for the Snakes! pic.twitter.com/xAKZiEk3HP — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 10, 2023

What’s next?

The teams travel to Phoenix for Game 3 and (if needed) Game 4. After a day off, Game 3 goes at 9:07 p.m. ET Wednesday. Starting pitchers are still to be announced. The Dodgers will be facing a must-win scenario, while the Diamondbacks will be looking for one of the more surprising sweeps of these playoffs.

No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 1 Atlanta Braves, Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4 (Series tied 1-1)

Game summary:

The Phillies took a first-inning lead on a Trea Turner double and an Alec Bohm single, and the Braves seemed to do nothing but strike out in the early going (more on that later). Two innings later, a Bryce Harper single and J.T. Realmuto home run made it 3-0 Phillies in the third, sucking all the air out of the home crowd in the process.

It was all Phillies through the first five innings. A Nick Castellanos single and Bryson Stott sac fly tacked on one more run, and Wheeler continued to shut down the mighty Braves’ offense, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth, with only one baserunner allowed on an error.

Then the momentum shifted, with the Braves breaking up the no-hitter and getting their first run via a Ronald Acuña Jr. walk and an Ozzie Albies single in the sixth. In the seventh, they let it be known that this would, in fact, be a contest, as a Matt Olson single and Travis d’Arnaud home run made it a one-run game with two innings to go.

In the eighth, following an Acuña hit by pitch, Austin Riley completed Atlanta's comeback with a two-out, two-run home run to put the Braves ahead for the first time in this series.

Last but certainly not least, with the Phillies threatening in the ninth, Michael Harris II shut the door with an athletic leap at the wall and a throw back into the infield for a double-play to end the game.

With one out, Castellanos hit the ball to deep center field, and Harper took a big lead and never tagged, so when Olson received the relay and touched first base, the game was over.

MICHAEL HARRIS MAKES THE CATCH AND DOUBLES UP BRYCE HARPER TO END THE GAME



WHAT JUST HAPPENED 🤯pic.twitter.com/wvn0dixVcE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 10, 2023

Key moment:

With one swing of the bat, Riley alleviated all of the tension and pressure inside Truist Park. On a 3-2 pitch, Riley got exactly what he wanted from reliever Jeff Hoffman, with a fastball in the zone that he hit deep into left field.

In doing so, he turned Atlanta’s 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 lead. Red-and-white fireworks burst from the top of the stadium, and a massive roar came from the stands as Acuña and Riley crossed the plate.

Atlanta had been shut out at home in Game 1 and through five innings of Game 2. But the Braves scored five runs between the sixth and eighth innings, capped by Riley’s two-run shot, to earn the comeback victory and even the series.

go-ahead HR while trailing in 8th or later, Braves postseason history:



Today Austin Riley

2010 NLDS G3 Eric Hinske

1998 NLCS G5 Michael Tucker https://t.co/MS0eO5P7IB — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 10, 2023

Impact player:

Even in the loss, it was the Phillies’ pitcher. Coming off a strong outing in wild-card Game 1, Zack Wheeler came out dealing in Game 2. He got his first six outs on strikes, including a 1-2-3 first. He recorded eight K’s through the first four innings. Through five, the only baserunner had reached on an error, and Wheeler didn’t allow a walk or a hit until there were two outs in the sixth.

How dominant has Zack Wheeler been?



It took the Braves 51 pitches in this game to hit a fair ball. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 9, 2023

6 strikeouts thru 1st 2 innings of a postseason game:



Today Zack Wheeler

2021 ALDS G3 Nathan Eovaldi

2015 NLDS G1 Jacob deGrom

2013 WS G5 Adam Wainwright

2003 NLDS G2 Mike Hampton

2000 WS G3 Orlando Hernandez

1973 ALCS G1 Jim Palmer — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 9, 2023

In that sixth, Wheeler induced two groundouts before surrendering the walk to Ronald Acuña Jr. Then a single from Ozzie Albies broke up the no-hitter and, with the help of a fielding error by shortstop Trea Turner, scored the Braves’ first run. Wheeler neutralized the threat from there with yet another strikeout.

The Braves finally chased Wheeler in the seventh, with d’Arnaud’s homer ending the pitcher’s night. The Phillies’ bullpen — long the team’s Achilles’ heel — ultimately couldn’t hold the lead, but Wheeler’s outing was a gem nonetheless.

What’s next?

The teams travel to Philly for Games 3 and 4. After a day off, Game 3 begins at 5:07 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Braves’ starter has not yet been announced, while the Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola, who pitched seven scoreless to clinch the wild-card series his last time out.