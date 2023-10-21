MLB playoffs 2023: Astros go up 3-2 in ALCS with back-and-forth, benches-clearing Game 5 victory

The Rangers led late before a 9th-inning, 3-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros

The Houston Astros took full control of the ALCS with a gut punch to their division rivals in Friday's Game 5. A back-and-forth affair that featured the benches clearing ended with the road team winning yet again.

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, ALCS Game 5: Astros 5, Rangers 4 (Houston leads 3-2)

Game summary:

Down 4-2 in the top of the ninth, Astros star Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer off Rangers close Jose Leclerc to put his team one win away from a fifth World Series appearance in the past seven years.

It was Altuve’s 26th career postseason home run, putting him three back from Manny Ramirez for the MLB record.

The Rangers had dramatically taken the lead in the sixth inning, when Adolis García hit a three-run homer off Justin Verlander following back-to-back hits from Corey Seager and Evan Carter. It was a resuscitative moment for a team that was down 2-1 and had lost two games in a row at home after taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

It also marked the first time in this series that the home team led. Let’s just say García enjoyed the moment.

More fireworks arrived later, as Astros reliever Bryan Abreu hit García on the first pitch of his next at-bat in the eighth. An incensed García immediately confronted catcher Martin Maldonado, sparking a clearing of the benches.

Abreu was eventually ejected from the game, as the umpires seemed to believe the HBP was intentional. Astros manager Dusty Baker disagreed, throwing his cap in disgust while speaking with the umps and earning an ejection himself. After further discussion, García was also ejected.

The Astros ended up having the last laugh.

Key moment:

Well, before the homers and the brawl, the Astros took a 2-1 lead when José Abreu hit a hard grounder to shortstop Corey Seager with runners on the corners. The play was scored as a hit, but Seager didn’t exactly field it well. The one-hopper bounced off his glove and into the outfield.

PUT THE BALL IN PLAY. pic.twitter.com/DuqPnTDHXA — Houston Astros (@astros) October 20, 2023

One Kyle Tucker walk later, the Rangers pulled starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery for reliever Josh Sborz with the bases loaded and one out. The Astros could've done even more damage, but second baseman Marcus Semien made a brilliant play to end the inning.

Marcus Semien comes up clutch to get the @Rangers out of the inning! #ALCS pic.twitter.com/04SWwJkaYr — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2023

Impact player:

The Abreu ejection quietly put the Astros in a tight spot, as they were forced to bring in closer Ryan Pressly with two men on and no outs in the bottom of the eighth. The right-hander got a fielder’s choice for the first out, then struck out Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe to end the inning.

Pressly came back out for the ninth and worked around two early singles to finish off a massive win for Houston. He ended up throwing 24 pitches across two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

What’s next?

The teams travel back to Houston for Game 6, which begins at 8:03 p.m. ET Sunday. Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for the Rangers, looking for his fourth win of these playoffs, and the Astros will counter with Framber Valdez.

The Astros will be looking to clinch their third straight trip to the World Series with a victory in Game 6, while the Rangers will try to force a Game 7 on Monday.