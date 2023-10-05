Zac Gallen and the D-backs got it done Wednesday in Milwaukee to clinch their ticket to the NLDS

It was a short 2023 postseason in Milwaukee.

With a second straight win Wednesday in the wild-card round, the Diamondbacks eliminated the Brewers with a sweep and moved on to face the Dodgers in the NLDS.

No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers, Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2 (Arizona wins 2-0)

Game summary:

The Arizona Diamondbacks advanced to the NLDS with a 2-0 sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round. Wednesday’s 5-2 win was much like the D-backs’ Game 1 win on Tuesday. The Brewers jumped to a multirun lead in the early innings, scoring twice in the first off Arizona starting pitcher Zac Gallen, then got shut down for the remainder of the game as the D-backs’ offense found its feet.

Alek Thomas hit a solo homer in the fifth to cut the lead to 2-1, then star rookie Corbin Carroll hit a double to begin a four-run rally in the sixth. Ketel Marte hit a single to take the lead.

Ke-tell everyone you know the #Dbacks have the lead. pic.twitter.com/uHV1DPmVVX — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 5, 2023

The Brewers had a chance to tie it in the bottom of the eighth inning, when they loaded the bases against D-backs reliever Kevin Ginkel with one out, but rookie Andrew Saalfrank came in and kept the inning scoreless with a fielder’s choice on a comebacker to the mound and a groundout to second.

Key moment:

The most impactful moment for Arizona might not be felt until a few days from now. Catcher Gabriel Moreno, who has quietly been one of the better catchers in baseball this season, exited the game due to a head injury in the bottom of the third inning after taking a backswing to the helmet.

Moreno was replaced by backup Jose Herrera, who holds a career .503 OPS in two seasons. The next catcher on Arizona’s depth chart is Seby Zavala, who joined the team after Sept. 1 and is not eligible for the postseason roster. If Moreno isn’t ready in time for the next round, the D-backs will be mighty thin at catcher.

Impact player:

The Diamondbacks battled for wild-card positioning until the final game of the regular season, leaving them to wait until Game 2 of this wild-card series to start Gallen. It wound up working out just fine.

The D-Backs’ ace, an NL Cy Young Award candidate, shook off the Brewers’ first-inning barrage and held them scoreless for the rest of his six-inning start. He threw 32 pitches in that first inning and only 68 the remainder of the night.

Zac Gallen's 2Ks in the 6th...and is fired up. 🔥



Heck of a job by Gallen battling through this start without his best stuff. pic.twitter.com/U3zsJAibyJ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 5, 2023

What’s next?

Milwaukee’s season is over. Arizona gets two days off before facing the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday in Los Angeles. Game time and starting pitchers are still to be announced.