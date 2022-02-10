Breaking News:

Sixers trading Ben Simmons to Nets for James Harden as part of trade deadline blockbuster

MLB lockout: Universal DH approved, Rob Manfred hopeful season won't start late as spring training delay looms

Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, speaking publicly Thursday for the first time since the Dec. 2 began lockout, remains optimistic the regular season will still start on time, but acknowledges that an agreement likely would need to be reached by the end of February.

Manfred declined to officially postpone the start of spring training, but it’s likely only a formality with camps scheduled to open Feb. 16 and spring-training games beginning Feb. 27. While minor league camps will still open, Manfred said they would not be used as replacement players in spring training games.

MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association have a scheduled negotiating session Saturday in which Manfred said there will be new and modified proposals designed to make progress towards a new collective bargaining agreement. If the two sides still have a wide gap in their core economic proposals, there likely will be an official announcement on delaying spring training next week.

“You’re always one breakthrough away from making an agreement,’’ Manfred said. “Somebody makes a move. That’s why we will make additional moves on Saturday. …We’re going to make a good-faith positive proposal in an effort to move the process forward.’’

MLB: Lawsuit vs. NFL holds a mirror up to baseball's hiring practices

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Biggest news, updates straight to your inbox

The biggest concern, however, is not spring training games, but the regular season, which is scheduled to start on March 31.

“I see missing games as a disastrous outcome for this industry,’’ Manfred said. “ And we're committed to making an agreement in an effort to avoid that.’’

Manfred spent most of the 20-minute press conference in Orlando, Fla., defending MLB’s negotiating process and their economic proposals. MLB has officially agreed to a universal DH, Manfred said, along with the elimination of draft-pick compensation for free agents.

Major League Baseball&#39;s 2021-22 lockout began in December.
Major League Baseball's 2021-22 lockout began in December.

Yet, MLB refuses to reduce revenue sharing among clubs, and acknowledged that Manfred misspoke when he said that penalties for exceeding the luxury tax are the same as in the last collective bargaining agreement. The financial penalties are worth nearly twice as much with clubs now losing first-round draft picks for exceeding the highest luxury tax tier.

“In total proposals we've made would move the agreement decidedly in the players’ direction,’’ said Manfred, estimating an increase for a total exceeding $100 million. “Where the clubs have been and remain unwilling to move is in response to player proposals that we believe will undermine the competitive balance in our game.

“For example, the players insistence that we reduce revenue sharing will without question lead to less competition, not more. Changing the current agreement by taking resources from clubs with relatively limited revenue will make the game less competitive. And when you think about it, it's like asking people to take a pay cut.’’

Manfred defended MLB’s stance during the lockout with 43 days elapsing before the two sides convened after Dec. 2. MLB’s last set of proposals was Jan. 25, and instead of offering a counter proposal in their last meeting, MLB offered to have federal mediation.

“We have consistently tried tactics to move the process,’’ Manfred said. “That’s a mutual responsibility of the bargaining parties. The phones work two ways.’’

Meanwhile, with the two sides remaining far apart on the core economic issues, Manfred continues to take a beating with players – and the baseball world as a whole – publicly issuing their disdain towards him.

“Look, I don't play a lot of attention to social media,’’ he said. “I'll be honest with you. I think most of the commentary that's out there is tactical. … Look, it is my part of my job, to get us to an agreement that keeps the game out in the field.

“I take that responsibility really seriously and what somebody says on social media doesn't affect my thinking in that regard. It's my responsibility to do everything we can to make an agreement that the industry can live with and keep the game on the field.’’

Manfred, however, took even more criticism on social media with his response to a question about whether he believed owning a team is lucrative – considering the soaring value price of franchises.

“If you look at the purchase price of franchises, the cash that's put in during the period of ownership and then what they've sold for,’’ Manfred said, “historically, the return on those investments is below what you'd get in the stock market, with a lot more risk.’’

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB lockout news: Universal DH agreed upon, sides will talk Saturday

Recommended Stories

  • All eyes on Saturday in MLB lockout

    There were at least a few seeds of cautious optimism on Thursday that a delay to spring training would be minimal, and that the regular season would begin on time.

  • MLB lockout: Rob Manfred refuses to concede spring training delay as scheduled report date approaches

    The league acknowledged the inevitable: Spring training will not start on time as negotiations languish.

  • ‘Ironheart’: Anthony Ramos Lands New Secret Role In Upcoming Marvel Series

    EXCLUSIVE: In the Heights star Anthony Ramos looks to have entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as sources tell Deadline that he is set for a key role in Marvel’s Ironheart series for Disney+. Ironheart will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since […]

  • NFL betting: Michigan still has love for Matthew Stafford, but they're the only ones

    Michigan is the only state where the Rams are receiving the majority of the betting action.

  • Will pending free agent RB Jerick McKinnon be back with the Chiefs in 2022?

    We continue our free agent outlook series by looking at a #Chiefs running back who was a late bloomer in 2021.

  • Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

    Did Draft Wire get it right with this new mock draft?

  • James Harden trade deadline buzz: 'Optimism' from Ben Simmons' camp that deal gets done

    James Harden reportedly wants to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Here's the latest...

  • Gold medals? 👀

    What's up? Gas. What's down? New coronavirus cases. And Team USA is stacking the silver medals. That's right, it's Tuesday's news.

  • American general in Egypt for talks after U.S. cuts military aid

    A top U.S. general emphasized "very robust" military assistance to Egypt as he flew into Cairo on Wednesday in the wake of a decision by President Joe Biden administration's to cut $130 million in military aid to the country over human rights concerns. The rare U.S. censure of a geostrategic ally that controls the Suez Canal followed Egypt's failure to address specific human rights-related conditions, which have never been publicly detailed by Washington. Activists have said those U.S. conditions included the release of people seen as political prisoners.

  • MLB Insider reacts to Rob Manfred's latest comments on MLB labor negotiations | Andy Martino

    SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's latest comments on labor negotiations and how he feels strongly about the league's latest proposal to the MLBPA. Martino is hopeful the season starts on time but time is dwindling quickly. For more Andy Martino: https://sny.tv/tags/andy-martino About Andy Martino: As SNY's MLB Insider, Andy Martino covers the New York Mets and NY Yankees for SNY. He appears regularly on SNY's sports and entertainment news shows including "Baseball Night in New York." Martino is also co-host of the "Shea Anything" podcast.

  • How should body type be discussed when covering athletes? US women skiers have thoughts. | Opinion

    U.S. cross country skiers have taken issue with the coverage of Jessie Diggins' historic bronze medal over the discussion of her body.

  • Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux joins a fellow Duck in latest NFL mock draft

    The latest mock draft from ESPN has Kayvon Thibodeaux getting selected early, and going to join a former Oregon teammate in the NFL.

  • Game Recap: Jazz 111, Warriors 85

    The Jazz defeated the Warriors, 111-85, snapping Golden States 9-game winning streak. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 14 points, ten rebounds and eight assists, while Hassan Whiteside added nine points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks in the victory. Stephen Curry tallied 16 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 34-21 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 41-14.

  • Jazz shut down Warriors 111-85 to stop 9-game win streak

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Several opponents have said the Utah Jazz can't defend when big man Rudy Gobert isn't cleaning up their mistakes. Against one of the hottest offenses in the NBA, Hassan Whiteside and the Jazz were determined to prove the doubters wrong. ''It's been tough for me, but my whole life I actually like adversity because it shows you what a lot of people really think about you,'' said Whiteside, who has been playing behind Udoka Azubuike in Gobert's absence.

  • PHT Morning Skate: Julien returns for Canada; Canadiens’ coaching change

    Thursday's collection of links.

  • Could doping spell the end for Russian skating prodigy Kamila Valieva?

    Russian figure-skating prodigy Kamila Valieva, a top contender for Olympic gold, is suspected of failing a doping test.

  • Former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi dies in California at 47

    Jeremy Giambi, a former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday at his parents' home in Southern California, police and his agent said. Officers responding around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at the residence in Claremont, east of Los Angeles, said police Lt. Robert Ewing. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death, Ewing said.

  • NYT reporter Haberman unveils title, cover of upcoming Trump book

    New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman has announced the title and revealed the cover of her upcoming book on former President Trump. "Confidence Man" will focus on Donald Trump, taking "a long look at the arc of his life, from the world that made him in New York City to the world he tried to recreate in the White House," Haberman said in a series of tweets on Thursday. The subtitle of Haberman's book reads "the making of Donald Trump and the...

  • Farrell records hat trick, U.S. routs China 8-0 at Olympics

    Don’t look now, but the young United States hockey team might be fun to watch at the Olympics. Sean Farrell had a hat trick and delivered one of the team's two no-look assists as the Americans routed China 8-0 Thursday night in the host country's Olympic men's hockey debut. Farrell delivered his behind-the-back pass from behind the net to Noah Cates and also scored the fourth, fifth and eighth U.S. goals.

  • What is Auburn's next move with HC Bryan Harsin?

    On the latest College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde break down the wild situation surrounding Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin. Who will the Tigers turn to?