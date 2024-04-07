MLB insiders shed light on Luis Robert Jr. injury recovery timeline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. hit the injured list this weekend after injuring his right hip flexor during Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Robert was injured in the ninth inning of the game, pulling up limping as he rounded first base before being removed from the contest.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the White Sox aren’t exactly optimistic about the timeline for Robert’s return.

“The White Sox privately believe that prized center fielder Luis Robert Jr. could be out for months with his Grade 2 hip flexor strain,” Nightengale reported.

According to NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien, the early belief from the team is that Robert could miss six-to-eight weeks with the ailment, but could return sooner as the timeline firms up.

Robert has two home runs and four RBI’s in 28 at-bats so far this season, batting .214 for the White Sox. He had previously torn his right hip flexor in 2021, missing more than three months because of that injury.

The team has not officially announced a timeline for his return to action.

Now, with Robert out of action for a significant period and Eloy Jimenez also on the injured list, Nightengale says free agent outfielder Tommy Pham could be on the team’s radar, a report Garfien's sources classify as "inaccurate."

The White Sox, off to a 1-7 start, will try to salvage their series finale against Kansas City on Sunday at 1:10 p.m., with Garrett Crochet taking the bump for the South Siders.

