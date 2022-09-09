MLB Free Agents 2022-23: Ranking the top five shortstops

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

A handful of star shortstops are set to become free agents this winter. Boston Red Sox veteran Xander Bogaerts is expected to be one of them.

All signs point toward Bogaerts opting out of his contract and testing free agency after the 2022 season. Boston's homegrown shortstop should command a hefty deal on the open market after adding a fourth All-Star campaign to his résumé.

If the Red Sox fail to re-sign Bogaerts, they could have second baseman Trevor Story move over to take his place at shortstop. If they prefer to keep Story at second, they could replace Bogaerts with another one of the star shortstops available in free agency.

So, who would be the top options? Here's a look at the top five shortstops set to hit the market.

Age: 29

Turner

Turner does just about everything well. The two-time All-Star hit .328 in 2021 to win the National League batting title and has twice led the NL in stolen bases. His unique blend of contact, power and blazing speed on the bathpaths will make him one of the most coveted free agents ahead of the 2023 season.

2. Xander Bogaerts

Age: 30

2023 player option: $20 million

If Bogaerts opts out of his Red Sox contract as expected, he will become a free agent for the first time in his career. Wherever he signs, he'll earn a pretty penny as his 2022 season has been one of his best. The two-time World Series champion leads the American League with a .315 batting average and boasts a .848 OPS through 130 games.

Age: 28

2023 player option: $35.1 million

Like Bogaerts, Correa is expected to opt out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins. After failing to find a long-term deal last winter, the two-time All-Star will hope to land one this time around after another solid season.

Age: 29

Swanson's last three seasons with the Atlanta Braves have been the best of his career. As a result, the 2021 World Series champion has positioned himself for a big payday along with the other star shortstops in the free agent class. Swanson earned his first All-Star nod this year and is slashing .284/.340/.444 with 18 homers and 80 RBI through 137 games.

Age: 29

2023 club option: $12.5 million

Anderson missed time during the 2022 season due to a torn ligament in his hand. Through 79 games, the two-time All-Star has hit .301 with six homers and 25 RBI. The Chicago White Sox will have to decide whether to exercise his $12.5 million option or take their chances by letting him become a free agent.