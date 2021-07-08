MLB extends administrative leave for Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer as assault investigation continues

Major League Baseball on Thursday extended Trevor Bauer's leave past its original seven-day term as MLB and police investigations into an alleged assault continue.

In a statement, MLB's said that "with the agreement of the Players Association" Bauer's administrative leave would be extended for an additional seven days, effective Friday.

Bauer, 30, was originally placed on administrative leave by MLB on July 2, after which the Pasadena Police Department told USA TODAY Sports that their investigation of a woman's allegations that Bauer sexually assaulted her was "bigger than we thought."

Per terms of MLB and the MLB Players' Association's joint domestic violence policy, that leave was extended Thursday, capping a week in which the Dodgers canceled a bobblehead night honoring Bauer and pulled his merchandise from online and stadium stores.

A San Diego woman has accused Bauer of punching multiple parts of her body, including the side of the head, and choking her with her hair to the point that she lost consciousness. She also claims Bauer had anal sex with her without her consent.

Bauer, through his co-agent Jon Fetterolf, has claimed that the two sexual encounters between him and the woman were consensual. Bauer can formally respond to the allegations at a July 23 hearing, during which a judge will determine if the restraining order should be upheld.

MLB placed Bauer on administrative leave.

"We continue to refute [the woman's] allegations in the strongest possible terms and Mr. Bauer vehemently denies her account of their two meetings," Bauer's co-agents Fetterolf and Rachel Luba said in a statement Thursday.

Players are placed on administrative leave by mutual consent of MLB and the union; the MLBPA must consent to any extensions beyond 14 days.

On four previous occasions, players placed on administrative leave – during which they are paid – by MLB eventually served significant, unpaid suspensions. Suspensions under MLB's domestic violence policy have ranged from 15 games to a year-long ban.

Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in January, joining the defending World Series champions after winning the 2020 Cy Young Award as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB extends Trevor Bauer's leave as assault investigations continue