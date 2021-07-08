MLB extends administrative leave for Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer as assault investigation continues

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Major League Baseball on Thursday extended Trevor Bauer's leave past its original seven-day term as MLB and police investigations into an alleged assault continue.

In a statement, MLB's said that "with the agreement of the Players Association" Bauer's administrative leave would be extended for an additional seven days, effective Friday.

Bauer, 30, was originally placed on administrative leave by MLB on July 2, after which the Pasadena Police Department told USA TODAY Sports that their investigation of a woman's allegations that Bauer sexually assaulted her was "bigger than we thought."

Per terms of MLB and the MLB Players' Association's joint domestic violence policy, that leave was extended Thursday, capping a week in which the Dodgers canceled a bobblehead night honoring Bauer and pulled his merchandise from online and stadium stores.

A San Diego woman has accused Bauer of punching multiple parts of her body, including the side of the head, and choking her with her hair to the point that she lost consciousness. She also claims Bauer had anal sex with her without her consent.

Bauer, through his co-agent Jon Fetterolf, has claimed that the two sexual encounters between him and the woman were consensual. Bauer can formally respond to the allegations at a July 23 hearing, during which a judge will determine if the restraining order should be upheld.

MLB placed Bauer on administrative leave.
MLB placed Bauer on administrative leave.

"We continue to refute [the woman's] allegations in the strongest possible terms and Mr. Bauer vehemently denies her account of their two meetings," Bauer's co-agents Fetterolf and Rachel Luba said in a statement Thursday.

Players are placed on administrative leave by mutual consent of MLB and the union; the MLBPA must consent to any extensions beyond 14 days.

On four previous occasions, players placed on administrative leave – during which they are paid – by MLB eventually served significant, unpaid suspensions. Suspensions under MLB's domestic violence policy have ranged from 15 games to a year-long ban.

Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in January, joining the defending World Series champions after winning the 2020 Cy Young Award as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB extends Trevor Bauer's leave as assault investigations continue

Recommended Stories

  • Trevor Bauer's administrative leave extended by 7 days

    Bauer probably won't be back on the field anytime soon.

  • Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 15 by MLB

    Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players' association on Thursday while the sport's investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days' paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. The paid leave has been repeatedly extended for players in the past while investigations proceed.

  • Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly had a hilarious reaction to getting a strikeout off blatant missed call

    Just a bit outside...

  • Why Giants ace Kevin Gausman won't pitch in MLB All-Star Game

    Kevin Gausman will start for the Giants on Sunday, meaning he's ineligible to pitch in the All-Star Game. He still has big plans for his first appearance, though.

  • Former MLB All Star's grandson badly maimed in freak riding mower accident

    The grandson of former Major League Baseball All-Star Howard Johnson was badly injured in a freak accident involving a lawnmower this week.

  • Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on IL with left forearm inflammation

    Not a good sign.

  • Aaron Boone gives update on injured Yankees pitchers Luis Severino, Zack Britton

    With the Yankees in the middle of a hot streak offensively, they could certainly use some arms in return.

  • Orioles power past Matz, Toronto for 7-5 victory in slugfest

    The Baltimore Orioles enjoyed a departure from the norm, winning a game by combining a potent hitting attack with solid starting pitching. Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins homered off Steven Matz, Anthony Santander also went deep and the Orioles powered past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 Tuesday night. Toronto hit three home runs, too, including No. 28 by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but all those long balls came after Baltimore had taken a 7-1 lead.

  • Danny Green has words for Sixers fans, thoughts on Ben Simmons’ future

    Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green has words for the fan base and thoughts on Ben Simmons.

  • MLB NFT Auction Includes LA Dodgers World Series Ring

    The winning bidder receives a package that includes the World Series ring and the chance to throw the first pitch at a Dodgers home game.

  • Dodgers cancel Bauer's bobblehead night, pull merchandise

    The Los Angeles Dodgers have canceled Trevor Bauer's bobblehead night and pulled his merchandise from their team stores in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against the Cy Young Award-winning pitcher. The Dodgers confirmed the moves Wednesday, saying in a statement that the team “did not feel it was appropriate” to have a bobblehead night or to sell Bauer merchandise “while investigations continue by Major League Baseball and the Pasadena Police Department.”

  • Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo embraces free throw trolls: 'Have fun with it'

    Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw antics have become a postseason storyline as he often takes more than the allowed 10 seconds to shoot a free throw.

  • Dodgers cancel Trevor Bauer bobblehead promotion, remove merch from store amid assault allegations

    The Dodgers have decided they will not give out a Bauer bobblehead on Aug. 19.

  • 2021 NFL Preview: Yes, the Broncos' ranking will change if they land Aaron Rodgers

    For a little while, it looked like Denver might be getting an MVP quarterback.

  • Texas Rangers have unexpected trio going to All-Star Game

    The Texas Rangers have quite a trio unexpectedly going to the All-Star Game together. There is the veteran pitcher who got only one out in the shortest opening-day start in the majors in nearly four decades; the 6-foot-5 slugger who had only two homers in the first month; and a 28-year-old Cuban rookie who wasn't even on the Texas roster to open the season. With right-hander Kyle Gibson and big-hitting outfielders Joey Gallo and Adolis Garcia headed to Denver for Tuesday night's game, the only teams with more All-Star selections than the last-place Rangers are Boston, Toronto, Houston and San Diego.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson won't run in Tokyo Olympics

    American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson won't be headed to the Tokyo Olympics, after USA Track & Field announced she would not be selected for the 4 x 100-metre relay.Richardson was expected to be one of the biggest draws at the upcoming Games, but was barred from the 100 metre race after testing positive for cannabis use, wiping out her victory at the U.S. Olympic trials last month.After her suspension, fans hoped she would be chosen to compete in the relay event.Coaches and USA Track & Field can select two runners on top of the first four trials finishers, but chose not to allow Richardson to compete.In a statement, USA Track & Field wrote "All USATF athletes are equally aware of and must adhere to the current anti-doping code, and our credibility as the National Governing Body would be lost if rules were only enforced under certain circumstances."Richardson said in an NBC interview last week that she used the banned substance to cope with the death of her mother, but took responsibility for breaking Olympic rules.Her agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.USA Track & Field said the World Anti-Doping Agency would reevaluate its rules regarding THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis.

  • Kyle Seager's solo home run

    Kyle Seager slugs a solo home run to center field, putting the Mariners on the board to make it 1-0 in the 1st inning

  • Harris announces DNC will invest $25M in voting rights initiatives

    Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that the Democratic National Committee will invest $25 million in various voting rights initiatives as several Republican-led states pass laws that restrict access to the ballot box.

  • Dodgers vs. Marlins Highlights

    Julio Urías twirls gem in 6-1 win over Marlins

  • The Big 12’s preseason football poll is out. TCU is picked to finish in the middle

    The last time TCU was picked to finish fifth, the Frogs wound up in the Big 12 title game. (So perhaps thanks are in order?)