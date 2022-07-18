MLB Draft 2022: Every pick from the first round

Here's every pick from the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's time to draft.

The 2022 MLB Draft got underway in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Baltimore Orioles kicked off the three-day, 20-round event by selecting high school shortstop Jackson Holliday. Holliday, the son of former seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday, was just the first of 616 prospects who will get drafted in 2022.

The first two rounds, as well as the supplemental rounds, were set for Sunday, followed by Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the full first-round results, as well as the selections made with the first set of compensatory picks and competitive balance picks:

1. Baltimore Orioles - Jackson Holliday, shortstop, Stillwater HS (Oklahoma)

2. Arizona Diamondbacks - Druw Jones, outfielder, Wesleyan HS (Georgia)

3. Texas Rangers - Kumar Rocker, right-hand pitcher, Vanderbilt and Tri-City ValleyCats (Frontier League)

4. Pittsburgh Pirates - Termarr Johnson, shortstop, Mays HS (Georgia)

5. Washington Nationals - Elijah Green, outfielder, IMG Academy (Florida)

6. Miami Marlins - Jacob Berry, third baseman/outfielder, LSU

7. Chicago Cubs - Cade Horton, pitcher/third baseman, University of Oklahoma

8. Minnesota Twins - Brooks Lee, shortstop, Cal Poly University

9. Kansas City Royals - Gavin Cross, outfielder, Virginia Tech

10. Colorado Rockies - Gabriel Hughes, right-hand pitcher, Gonzaga

11. New York Mets - Kevin Parada, catcher, Georgia Tech

12. Detroit Tigers - Jace Jung, second baseman/third baseman, Texas Tech

13. Los Angeles Angels - Zach Neto, shortstop, Campbell University

14. New York Mets - Jett Williams, shortstop, Rockwall-Heath HS (Texas)

15. San Diego Padres - Dylan Lesko, pitcher, Buford HS (Georgia)

16. Cleveland Guardians - Chase DeLauter, outfielder, James Madison University

17. Philadelphia Phillies - Justin Crawford, outfielder, Bishop Gorman HS (Nevada)

18. Cincinnati Reds - Cam Collier, third baseman, Chipola College

19. Oakland Athletics - Daniel Susac, catcher, Arizona

20. Atlanta Braves - Owen Murphy, right-handed pitcher, Riverside-Brookfield HS (Illinois)

21. Seattle Mariners - Cole Young, shortstop, North Allegheny HS (Pennsylvania)

22. St. Louis Cardinals - Cooper Hjerpe, left-handed pitcher, Oregon State

23. Toronto Blue Jays - Brandon Barriera, left-handed pitcher, American Heritage HS (Florida)

24. Boston Red Sox - Mikey Romero, shortstop, Orange Lutheran HS (California)

25. New York Yankees - Spencer Jones, outfielder, Vanderbilt

26. Chicago White Sox - Noah Schultz, left-handed pitcher, Oswego East HS (Illinois)

27. Milwaukee Brewers - Eric Brown Jr., shortstop, Coastal Carolina

28. Houston Astros - Drew Gilbert, outfielder, Tennessee

29. Tampa Bay Rays - Xavier Isaac, first baseman, East Forsyth HS (North Carolina)

30. San Francisco Giants - Reggie Crawford, left-handed pitcher/first baseman, Connecticut

Compensatory picks

31. Colorado Rockies - Sterlin Thompson, outfielder, Florida

32. Cincinnati Reds - Sal Stewart, third baseman, Westminster Christian HS (Florida)

Competitive Balance Round A

33. Baltimore Orioles - Dylan Beavers, outfielder, California

34. Arizona Diamondbacks - Landon Sims, right-handed pitcher, Mississippi State

35. Atlanta Braves (via Kansas City) - JR Ritchie, right-handed pitcher, Bainbridge HS (Washington)

36. Pittsburgh Pirates - Thomas Harrington, right-handed pitcher, Campbell University

37. Cleveland Guardians - Justin Campbell, left-handed pitcher, Oklahoma State

38. Colorado Rockies - Jordan Beck, outfielder, Tennessee

39. San Diego Padres - Robby Snelling, left-handed pitcher, McQueen HS (Nevada)