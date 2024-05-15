MLB on Bally Sports plan; Scoggins on the Timberwolves plight

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the latest in the dispute between Comcast and Diamond Sports, with MLB weighing in before a key bankruptcy hearing Wednesday with a motion that casts doubt on Diamond's ability to keep Bally Sports channels afloat without an agreement with Comcast. Where will things go from here? Plus the Twins lost to the Yankees and the Lynx won their opener on the road at Seattle.

10:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand to break down Minnesota's Game 5 loss at Denver, during which three-time MVP Nikola Jokic was virtually unstoppable. Can the Wolves, who are now on the brink of elimination, force a Game 7?

30:00: The Vikings will face Aaron Rodgers in London.

